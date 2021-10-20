All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Chennai Woman Installs Community Fridge To Feed Hungry, Curb Food Wastage

Photo Credit: From The Source

Uplifting

Chennai Woman Installs Community Fridge To Feed Hungry, Curb Food Wastage

Tanishk Juneja

Writer: Tanishk Juneja  (Remote Intern) 

Tanishk Juneja

Tanishk Juneja

Remote Intern

She is analytical thinker who understands the hard facts of the media administrator in a creative effort to streamline the dynamics of people.

See article by Tanishk Juneja

India,  20 Oct 2021 9:15 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Dr. Issa Fathima Jasmine is doing her part to help starving people on the streets of Chennai and Bengaluru obtain meals in a dignified manner.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A doctor is doing her part to help starving people on the streets of Chennai and Bengaluru obtain meals in a dignified manner. Food worth Rs 92,000 crores and 67 million tonnes is thrown away in the country. The large-scale hunger epidemic is one of India's biggest concerns with numerous people going bed hungry every night.

In order to fight this, the "AyyamittuUnn" community fridge was founded by Dr. Issa Fathima Jasmine. A Community Fridge is a project that aims to feed hungry people while also reducing any sort of food waste.

Photo Credits: From The Source

According to the data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation from 2013, 48 per cent of children under the age of five suffer delayed development. It also pointed out that half of the country's children are chronically malnourished. Even though the government has numerous measures and programs in place to ensure that the underprivileged people have access to food, we as a community also are required to do more for the needy.

"We have distributed close about 9 lakh meals so far, on the plans we are not looking at mere numbers, we wanted this to be a part of every community," says Dr. Fathima.

'Share The Food With The Needy Before You Eat'

AyyamittuUnn operates on two set models. The first is a community fridge where people can contribute their excess food which can be accessed by underprivileged people. The second is a charity counter where people can additionally share their pre-owned items like clothing, shoes, kitchenware, books, toys which are in good condition. There are around eight of these refrigerators in Chennai and two in Bengaluru.

Photo Credits: From The Source

"You share the food with the needy before you eat. And I think, I get my high when I see happiness in others" says Dr. Fathima.

Additionally, the country's community fridge concept has gained major popularity. The Logical Indian applauds Dr. Issa Fathima for her outstanding efforts in assisting the less fortunate and giving back to the community.

Also Read: 'Maids At Homes Are Treated As If They Are Slaves', Says Dr Motcha Rackini

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Food Waste 
Underpriveleged 
Food Wastage 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X