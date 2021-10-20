Chennai Woman Installs Community Fridge To Feed Hungry, Curb Food Wastage

A doctor is doing her part to help starving people on the streets of Chennai and Bengaluru obtain meals in a dignified manner. Food worth Rs 92,000 crores and 67 million tonnes is thrown away in the country. The large-scale hunger epidemic is one of India's biggest concerns with numerous people going bed hungry every night.

In order to fight this, the "AyyamittuUnn" community fridge was founded by Dr. Issa Fathima Jasmine. A Community Fridge is a project that aims to feed hungry people while also reducing any sort of food waste.

Photo Credits: From The Source

According to the data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation from 2013, 48 per cent of children under the age of five suffer delayed development. It also pointed out that half of the country's children are chronically malnourished. Even though the government has numerous measures and programs in place to ensure that the underprivileged people have access to food, we as a community also are required to do more for the needy.



"We have distributed close about 9 lakh meals so far, on the plans we are not looking at mere numbers, we wanted this to be a part of every community," says Dr. Fathima.

'Share The Food With The Needy Before You Eat'

AyyamittuUnn operates on two set models. The first is a community fridge where people can contribute their excess food which can be accessed by underprivileged people. The second is a charity counter where people can additionally share their pre-owned items like clothing, shoes, kitchenware, books, toys which are in good condition. There are around eight of these refrigerators in Chennai and two in Bengaluru.

Photo Credits: From The Source

"You share the food with the needy before you eat. And I think, I get my high when I see happiness in others" says Dr. Fathima.



Additionally, the country's community fridge concept has gained major popularity. The Logical Indian applauds Dr. Issa Fathima for her outstanding efforts in assisting the less fortunate and giving back to the community.

