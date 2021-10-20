All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Maids At Homes Are Treated As If They Are Slaves, Says Dr Motcha Rackini

Photo Credit: Pexels

Uplifting

'Maids At Homes Are Treated As If They Are Slaves', Says Dr Motcha Rackini

Tanishk Juneja

Writer: Tanishk Juneja  (Remote Intern) 

Tanishk Juneja

Tanishk Juneja

Remote Intern

She is analytical thinker who understands the hard facts of the media administrator in a creative effort to streamline the dynamics of people.

See article by Tanishk Juneja

Tamil Nadu,  20 Oct 2021 7:03 AM GMT  | Updated 2021-10-20T12:54:39+05:30check update history

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Tanishk Juneja

Tanishk Juneja

Tanishk Juneja

Remote Intern

She is analytical thinker who understands the hard facts of the media administrator in a creative effort to streamline the dynamics of people.

See article by Tanishk Juneja

Dr. Motcha Rackini P.L. established her maid agency to provide security and comfortable life for them and began working for women's empowerment when she was 16 years old.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

House chores have typically been seen as a woman's duty. But in recent decades, increasing gender balance in office occupations has somewhat enhanced India's middle-class income. The demand for domestic employees has increased as the situation has changed.

According to the statistics, the number of domestic helpers has increased by 120 per cent in Indian homes in the decade since liberalization, according to data.

In 1991, the figure was 7,40,000, but by 2001, it had risen to 16.6 lakh. A family's reliance on a maid has become the norm today.

Dr. Motcha Rackini P.L. established her maid agency to provide security and comfortable life for them. She began working for women's empowerment when she was 16 years old.

"The biggest point of the battle is food and some people treat their dogs better than their maids. People offer their house helper rotten food, don't give them enough rest, and speak to them rudely. They are treated as if they are slaves." Dr. Motcha told The Logical Indian.

Numerous houses have treated domestic assistants horribly. They are overworked on low salaries and are frequently abused emotionally and verbally by the educated. People start acting as if they own the individual just because they pay the helpers.

However, there is a notable decrease in the mistreatment of maids due to her agency. Additionally, over the past 15 years in Tamil Naidu, she has assisted over 15,000 women to find work and a better life.

Also Read: Now, Enjoy Exciting Performances While Adhering To COVID Protocols With 'Home Theatre'

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Tanishk Juneja
Domestic Help 
Domestic Helpers 
Maid 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X