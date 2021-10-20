'Maids At Homes Are Treated As If They Are Slaves', Says Dr Motcha Rackini

House chores have typically been seen as a woman's duty. But in recent decades, increasing gender balance in office occupations has somewhat enhanced India's middle-class income. The demand for domestic employees has increased as the situation has changed.



According to the statistics, the number of domestic helpers has increased by 120 per cent in Indian homes in the decade since liberalization, according to data.

In 1991, the figure was 7,40,000, but by 2001, it had risen to 16.6 lakh. A family's reliance on a maid has become the norm today.

Dr. Motcha Rackini P.L. established her maid agency to provide security and comfortable life for them. She began working for women's empowerment when she was 16 years old.

"The biggest point of the battle is food and some people treat their dogs better than their maids. People offer their house helper rotten food, don't give them enough rest, and speak to them rudely. They are treated as if they are slaves." Dr. Motcha told The Logical Indian.

Numerous houses have treated domestic assistants horribly. They are overworked on low salaries and are frequently abused emotionally and verbally by the educated. People start acting as if they own the individual just because they pay the helpers.

However, there is a notable decrease in the mistreatment of maids due to her agency. Additionally, over the past 15 years in Tamil Naidu, she has assisted over 15,000 women to find work and a better life.

