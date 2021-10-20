All section
Caste discrimination
Credits: The New Indian Express

Uplifting
Combating Post-COVID Struggles, Telangana Women Turn Organic Production Into Business

Telangana,  20 Oct 2021 12:53 PM GMT

The unit was set up in March this year, with a small team at the cost of Rs 2 lakh. Initially, they started with six women and have now grown into a large family.

Telangana's Jangaon district women have come forward to help their mail counterpart combat the post-COVID financial effect that has weighed heavily on some families.

Natives of Ghanpur Mandal, these women have undertaken a millet business. They have established a millet processing unit in the area are working under the guidance of the Kakatiya Mahila Mac's (KMM) Limited, The New Indian Express reported.

At present, about 500 women are working with the KMM at the food processing units selling Kinova, Jowar, and other varieties of millets. A total of 5,000 women work in multiple units of the company.

Besides, the women and the company CEO Thallapally Venkata Swamy are also raising awareness among other women on the benefits of opening and working at such units.

The unit was set up in March this year, with a small team at the cost of Rs 2 lakh. Speaking to the media, Swamy said that after the pandemic hit India, the demand for organic and nutritious food grew.

The company turned the hard times into an opportunity and established organic food processing units. The foods they process are all rich in fibre and other nutrients. Initially, they started with six women and have now grown into a large family.

"We currently purchase millet varieties such as finger (ragula), sorghum (jonna), and foxtail (korra) directly from the farmers. The company is spending about Rs 2 lakh every month for the purchase of three tonnes of millet from farmers," the CEO was quoted as saying.

The women sell products in a stall that is set up in ten districts of the state. The women are Self Help Group (SHG) members and earn around Rs 10,000-15,000 monthly.

One of the workers said she had never expected such massive growth in a short period, but this has assured them of coming up with multiple food processing units.

telangana 
jangaon 
food processing units 

