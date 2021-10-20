UIDAI To Host First 'Adhaar Hackathon 2021', Derive Technical Solutions From Young Minds

All section
20 Oct 2021

The event is limited to students of various engineering institutes, with each having no more than five members. The event will cover issues related to the 'Enrolment and Update', and 'Identity and Authentication of the Aadhaar Card.

As a part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) will be organising a computer programming event, "Aadhaar Hackathon 2021", with an aim to bring young innovators under one roof.

The hackathon will commence on October 28 and continue till October 31. The event is limited to students of various engineering institutes, with each having no more than five members, India Today reported.

Aspirants interested in being a part of the event can register themselves till October 25 on the website: https://hackathon.uidai.gov.in/.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT had issued an official statement on Monday, October 18. First of its kind, the event will cover two themes and address technical solutions to various problems an ordinary man faces.

Event To Cover Two Themes

The program will cover two themes. The first topic is around the 'Enrolment and Update', which would address the residents' challenges facing in real-time while updating their addresses.

The second topic will cover the issues related to 'Identity and Authentication. Under this, the teams will discuss solutions for proving Identity without sharing the Aadhaar number or demographic information.

The UIDAI will reward the teams with cash prizes and other lucrative benefits.

