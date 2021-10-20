India Ranks 71st In Global Food Security Index 2021, Lags In Food Affordability

India stood at the 71st position out of the 113 countries, with an overall score of 57.2 points in this year's Global Food Security Index (GFSI).

The report was released by Economist Impact and is sponsored by Corteva Agriscience. The report analyses the food security status of countries on the factors of affordability, availability, quality and safety, and natural resources and resilience.

Though its overall score is better than other developing countries like Pakistan and Sri Lanka, it lags in food affordability.

Food Affordability: Pakistan and Sri Lanka are ahead of India in the category by 52.6 and 62.9 points, respectively, compared with the latter's 50.2 points. However, Sri Lanka's overall score has declined by 3 per cent, taking the 77th position and Pakistan's 75th.

Food Availability: India scored 65.7 points, fared better than Pakistan with 63.0 points, and Sri Lanka with 50.6. Venezuela scored the lowest with 27.1 points.

Quality & Safety: India scored 59.1 in the category, while Pakistan lagged with 55.7 points. Sri Lanka was behind compared to the two countries, scoring 52.1.

Natural Resource and Resilience: The country did fairly better compared to the other countries in the category, scoring 52.8. Pakistan lagged with 42.2, and Sri Lanka stood with 46.3 points.

Countries With Excelling Overall Scores

Ireland topped the list, followed by Austria and the United Kingdom, which stood at second and third positions. Finland, Netherlands, Japan were at the top of the list, with an overall GFS score in the range of 77.8 and 80.

India's overall score improved only by 2.7 points to 57.2 in 2021 from 54.5 in 2012, compared to other countries which saw a massive improvement in these years.

"The GFSI looks beyond hunger to identify the underlying factors affecting food insecurity around the world," The Indian Express quoted Tim Glenn, Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer of Corteva Agriscience.

This year's report shows a decline in global food security for the second consecutive year after seven years of progress towards the Sustainable Development Goal of achieving zero hunger by 2030, the media reported.

