This 8-Yr-Old Child Prodigy Holds Several Records For Solving Advanced Math Problems

Raguram Raghulan, an 8-year-old curious young boy, has some extraordinary talents that rarely anyone of his age possesses. Born in Chennai and currently living in Minnesota, USA, Raguram is a Cuemath student making India proud with his exceptional talent in maths and memory.

The young kid can solve high-level advanced math problems, recite 1000 digits of Pi blindfolded, and tell the day of the week for any date (be it in the 19th or 21st century), besides having other unique abilities.



Understanding his grasp on maths, memory and other activities, his parents ensured his participation in not only Olympiads but also extracurricular activities, and he didn't disappoint them in either. Thereby, leading to setting the world records and winning many accolades.

Felicitated With Several Records

For reciting 1000 digits of Pi blindfolded, Raguram has been felicitated with the Universal Book of Records, Future Kalam Book of Records, and Asia book of Records. In addition, he has other records in his name, including India Book of Records, World Records India, and Champion of the Universe Awards, among others. He has also won gold, silver and bronze medals in several National and International Olympiads like TIMO Thailand Olympiad, AIMO Asian Olympiad, PIMSO Philippines Olympiad, HKIMO Hong Kong Olympiad, ISMC Singapore Olympiad, WMI World Mathematics Invitational, Math Kangaroo Exam and World International Mathematics Olympiad.



"He can simultaneously recite 1000 Pi digits while performing multiplication of 5 on the Abacus. Owing to a strong maths foundation, he has the remarkable skill of determining the day of the week for any date, be it in the 19th or 21st century," Ramya Raghulan, the child's mother told The Logical Indian.

Realised His Potential During COVID-19

Ramya shared that when his son was five-years-old and about to enter Kindergarten, they taught him some basic maths so he could catch up with his peers.



But then, when the parents realised that he grasped the maths concepts very quickly, they enrolled him in maths tutoring. But his real potential in memory and advanced maths was noticed after the COVID lockdown period when everyone had extra time to spend productively.

When the child was home-schooled during COVID last year, it gave his parents the flexibility to let him focus more on Olympiad preparation. He was able to prepare for 3-4 hours a day on advanced maths concepts and analytical reasoning.

"As he attends school this year, he can spend about 30 minutes each day and a good 3-4 hours preparation the day before the exam. Foundation laid last year still helps as we build on that and keep moving forward," Ramya shared.

Besides being a mathematics genius, Raguram plays the piano very well even when blindfolded and is a brown belt state-level karate player. He has been honoured with the Dr Abdul Kalam Dream Student Award for showcasing his multiple talents. He also composes short music bytes and actively explores other instruments like xylophone and jalatarang. He has over 300 self-created videos on his own YouTube channel.



"He doesn't enjoy reading history much or anything that is a bit slow-paced and takes his time. For example, he hates waiting in huge queues or any wait time in restaurants, etc," Ramya said.



"My son has also been awarded in dollars and rupees by winning Olympiads, which helped him save some money and buy his favourite toys. He has slowly gotten into the habit of setting aside some money for the needy and donating the same," she added.

'Proud Of His Extraordinary Talents'

Raguram's parents are incredibly proud of his extraordinary talents, which have helped him bag various national and international accolades in Maths. Cuemath, as a platform, has helped the child hone his skills, especially with the personalised attention he has received from his teachers.



"The user-friendly and engaging interface makes learning fun, and he looks forward to the classes eagerly. We are fortunate to have found the right platform and the right set of teachers to secure Raguram's future and drive him in the right direction," Ramya said.

Beyond all the success or fame, his parents want to see him grow up to be a man of his word, who is kind, happy, optimistic and independent.



On asking who is his role model, Raguram's immediate response was "Mommy, because she is the one who teaches me and guides me". Then he added, "Dr Abdul Kalam because he is a space scientist and I want to be a scientist too one day".

"I aim to help people when they need it. I want to be an astronaut and a karate master," he concluded.

