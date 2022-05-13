Odisha: BMC Plans To Launch Ambulance-Like Vehicle For Street Animals Needing Medical Attention

In a bid to assist distressed animals to get prompt medical attention, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to procure a huge animal-lifting vehicle that will have all the facilities of an ambulance.

The civic body also introduced a dedicated animal helpline number two months ago to receive calls on distressed animals, including cows, buffalos, bulls, dogs and cats. However, BMC lacked a rescue van to lift large animals when they needed immediate medical care.



BMC deputy commissioner Ramesh Jena said that the helpline receives 30 complaints every day on average. "We have three teams, each comprising a para vet, a doctor and an attendant. In case of a distress call, we rush to the spot based on the coordinates (location map) and attend to the ailing animal".



Jena said that the administration tries to guide people if they receive multiple calls and reach them after attending emergency cases. "Sometimes, we advise people to shift the animal to nearby cattle shed," he added.

Animals Can Be Treated In Vehicle

Once the lifting vehicle is launched, large animals can be treated in the vehicle itself and shifted to the hospital, if required, The Times of India reported.



The city's cattle menace is not new. Accidents apart, this has been an eyesore.



Most of the cattle animals in Odisha are domesticated, and the owners used to release them on the streets for grazing purposes. This led to a rise in the cases of animal road accidents.



To stop this practice, the BMC had increased the penalty amount in 2018 for releasing cattle from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000. The civic body hoped the move would act as a deterrent to prevent such activities. But the initiative did not bring many results. After BMC squads catch the animal, the owners come to claim it.

Also Read: Spain Set To Become 1st European Country To Offer 3 Days Of Menstrual Leave Every Month



