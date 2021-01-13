Chennai Startup Develops Wheelchair That Transforms Into Electric Vehicle With Just One 'Bolt'

A Chennai Based start-up, NeoMotion, has developed a personalised wheelchair that can convert into a roadworthy electric vehicle.

This upgraded wheelchair is a boon for physically challenged people. With the assistance of this wheelchair, a physically challenged person could reduce his dependence on others for outdoor mobility.

Started by an IIT-Madras graduate, Swostik Sourav Dash, the startup focuses on developing solutions for physically-disabled. According to a Linkedin post by Venkatraman Venkitachalam, the start-up has developed NeoFly, a personalised wheelchair, and NeoBolt, a battery-powered clip-on device that converts NeoFly into a safe, roadworthy electric vehicle.

A person can attach NeoBolt to the with just one lever and the NeoFly becomes an electric vehicle.

The wheelchair called NeoFly is designed for individual customization. It ensures that the person sits or moves in a correct posture and also provides compactness to enhance accessibility.

The size of this wheelchair is comparatively smaller than others which ensures ease for movement on roads by the users. NeoFly has 18 user based customizations that make this possible. The customizations include the person's lifestyle, pre-existing conditions, posture etc.

These customizations are designed to help users lead a comfortable life.

As most users of the wheelchair spend a large portion of their day sitting, it could lead to various health issues. That is the reason why it uses a cushion as it enhances pressure relief and skin health.

Till now, Neomotion has sold around 125 wheelchairs. The users say they are satisfied with the customization that they have received as per their disability-condition.

