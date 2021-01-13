Uplifting

Chennai Startup Develops Wheelchair That Transforms Into Electric Vehicle With Just One 'Bolt'

The start-up has developed NeoFly, a personalised wheelchair, and NeoBolt, a battery-powered clip-on device that converts NeoFly into a safe, roadworthy electric vehicle.

The Logical Indian Crew
Tamil Nadu   |   13 Jan 2021 2:20 PM GMT
Writer : Ankita Singh | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Rajath
Chennai Startup Develops Wheelchair That Transforms Into Electric Vehicle With Just One Bolt

A Chennai Based start-up, NeoMotion, has developed a personalised wheelchair that can convert into a roadworthy electric vehicle.

This upgraded wheelchair is a boon for physically challenged people. With the assistance of this wheelchair, a physically challenged person could reduce his dependence on others for outdoor mobility.

Started by an IIT-Madras graduate, Swostik Sourav Dash, the startup focuses on developing solutions for physically-disabled. According to a Linkedin post by Venkatraman Venkitachalam, the start-up has developed NeoFly, a personalised wheelchair, and NeoBolt, a battery-powered clip-on device that converts NeoFly into a safe, roadworthy electric vehicle.

A person can attach NeoBolt to the with just one lever and the NeoFly becomes an electric vehicle.

The wheelchair called NeoFly is designed for individual customization. It ensures that the person sits or moves in a correct posture and also provides compactness to enhance accessibility.

The size of this wheelchair is comparatively smaller than others which ensures ease for movement on roads by the users. NeoFly has 18 user based customizations that make this possible. The customizations include the person's lifestyle, pre-existing conditions, posture etc.

These customizations are designed to help users lead a comfortable life.

As most users of the wheelchair spend a large portion of their day sitting, it could lead to various health issues. That is the reason why it uses a cushion as it enhances pressure relief and skin health.

Till now, Neomotion has sold around 125 wheelchairs. The users say they are satisfied with the customization that they have received as per their disability-condition.

Also Read: Jharkhand: Investing His Own Money, School Principal Paints Village Walls To Help Kids Learn

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian