Tamil Nadu: 19-Yr-Old Brain-Dead Student Gives New Lease Of Life To 5 Patients In Chennai

A 19-year-old Tamil Nadu student, who was declared brain dead following an accident recently, has given a new lease of life to five people.

According to a private health care facility, the final-year college student from Chennai sustained a severe injury earlier this month on the arterial Grand Southern Trunk (GST) Road on the city outskirts.



The teenager was immediately rushed to a private hospital near the accident spot. Later, he was shifted to Rela Hospital in Chennai for treatment. Despite the best efforts, the teenager could not be saved and was declared 'brain inactive/dead', The New Indian Express reported.

Since his vital organs were functioning well, the hospital's social workers explained about organ donation to the deceased family, who agreed to donate his vital parts.

TN Govt Approves Legal Authorisation

According to a press release, the Tamil Nadu government approved the legal authorisation for harvesting the organs from the brain-dead student, considering the urgency. "A kidney and heart were transplanted to patients who were under treatment at the hospital while another kidney, two lungs and a liver were transplanted to other patients," the release said.

"Every life is important, and everyone deserves to live, and that is what we believe at Transtan," Transplant Authority Government of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN) member secretary R Kanthimathi said.

"I proudly say Tamil Nadu has been leading India in organ transplantation. I am thankful to the donor's family who came forward for this noble initiative and made a difference in so many lives," Kanthimathi added.

The sister of the brain-dead teenager said, "I know this is exactly what he (her brother) would have wanted to. He was selfless and never hesitated to come forward and help those in need."



Rela Hospital Medical Director, Gauthaman said, "Organ donation by a brain-dead person can give a second life to many patients who are fighting every day for their survival."

"We thank the student's family members, who had agreed generously to donate his organs," he said.

Also Read: Nearly 10 Lakh Vacant Posts In Government Departments As On March 1, 2021: Centre



