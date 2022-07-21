All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Tamil Nadu: 19-Yr-Old Brain-Dead Student Gives New Lease Of Life To 5 Patients In Chennai

Image Credits: Unsplash (Representational)

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Tamil Nadu: 19-Yr-Old Brain-Dead Student Gives New Lease Of Life To 5 Patients In Chennai

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Tamil Nadu,  21 July 2022 8:50 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

The final-year college student from Chennai sustained a severe injury earlier this month on the city outskirts. Despite the best efforts, the teenager could not be saved and was declared 'brain inactive/dead'.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A 19-year-old Tamil Nadu student, who was declared brain dead following an accident recently, has given a new lease of life to five people.

According to a private health care facility, the final-year college student from Chennai sustained a severe injury earlier this month on the arterial Grand Southern Trunk (GST) Road on the city outskirts.

The teenager was immediately rushed to a private hospital near the accident spot. Later, he was shifted to Rela Hospital in Chennai for treatment. Despite the best efforts, the teenager could not be saved and was declared 'brain inactive/dead', The New Indian Express reported.

Since his vital organs were functioning well, the hospital's social workers explained about organ donation to the deceased family, who agreed to donate his vital parts.

TN Govt Approves Legal Authorisation

According to a press release, the Tamil Nadu government approved the legal authorisation for harvesting the organs from the brain-dead student, considering the urgency. "A kidney and heart were transplanted to patients who were under treatment at the hospital while another kidney, two lungs and a liver were transplanted to other patients," the release said.

"Every life is important, and everyone deserves to live, and that is what we believe at Transtan," Transplant Authority Government of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN) member secretary R Kanthimathi said.

"I proudly say Tamil Nadu has been leading India in organ transplantation. I am thankful to the donor's family who came forward for this noble initiative and made a difference in so many lives," Kanthimathi added.

The sister of the brain-dead teenager said, "I know this is exactly what he (her brother) would have wanted to. He was selfless and never hesitated to come forward and help those in need."

Rela Hospital Medical Director, Gauthaman said, "Organ donation by a brain-dead person can give a second life to many patients who are fighting every day for their survival."

"We thank the student's family members, who had agreed generously to donate his organs," he said.

Also Read: Nearly 10 Lakh Vacant Posts In Government Departments As On March 1, 2021: Centre


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Brain-Dead Student 
TN Student 
Organ Donation 
Rela Hospital 

Must Reads

Tamil Nadu: 19-Yr-Old Brain-Dead Student Gives New Lease Of Life To 5 Patients In Chennai
Future Is Here! This Gujarat-Based University Is Set To Launch 'Drone Pilot Training' Campaign
SC Grants Bail To Alt News Co-Founder Mohammed Zubair In All Six Cases Filed In UP, Disbands SIT
'Because I'm Dalit': UP Minister Dinesh Khatik Resigns From Cabinet Alleging Discrimination, Corruption
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X