Chandigarh Judoka, Who Worked Several Jobs To Sustain Training, Wins Silver Medal At National Games

Sunil Chand, a 25-year-old judoka from Chandigarh, began his training five years ago, but the road ahead was not easy. He had to endure hardships for many years to sustain training. Judoka Sunil worked as a hawker, delivery boy and bouncer at city clubs, before winning his first silver medal at the National Games 2022, proving his efforts worthwhile. Sunil said that the moment he received the medal, he called his father, a cook at Chandigarh University, to thank him.

Sunil began practising judo in school and won his first gold medal in the inter-school championships. Hailing from the Hindhola Khal village in the Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand, his family has lived in Chandigarh for many years.

In 2017, he began training under Vivek Thakur and won medals in the 100 kg+ category at the All India Inter-University Judo Championship for the following two years. Later, he qualified for the second round of the World University Games in Italy.

Through Sheer Willpower And Motivation

Judoka Sunil balanced his work, training, and academics all at once. He stated that he would start working as a newspaper hawker at 4.30 am, work through the training hours, attend lessons, practise again in the evening, and then work as a bouncer and food delivery person.

The athlete, while speaking to The Indian Express, said, "When I called my father after winning the silver, at first he sounded disappointed that I had lost in the final, but then he assured me that my silver medal is equivalent to a gold for the entire family."



Sunil's coach Vivek Thakur remarked, "Sunil's main strength has been his willpower and self-motivation. He had several jobs, yet he never skipped a training session. He has good standing fighting skills but needs to work on his ground moves.

Recruitment In Assam Rifles

Sunil could afford to improve his nutrition and training after being recruited as an Assam Rifles rifleman in February 2020, according to The Indian Express. He expressed, "I would constantly worry about handling the finances. When I got the job in Assam Rifles, it was an emotional event for me as well as my entire family." Sunil also ranked 3rd in the trials for the Commonwealth Games, and he is currently aiming for a position on the Indian team for the following year's Asian Games.

