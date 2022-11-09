IIM Nagpur Trains Over 300 Orange Producers On Innovative Agriculture Practices, To Benefit 2 Lakh Farmers

Indian Institute of Management, Nagpur (IIM-N) has oriented more than 300 orange producers from the Nagpur and Amravati districts of Maharashtra through a training initiative held on November 5. The initiative aimed at increasing productivity and dealing with climate change, biotic stress and other issues.

As per the release by the institute, the one-day programme was organised under Maharashtra Agribusiness Network (MAGNET) in association with IIM-N and Grant Thornton Bharat.

Know About 'MAGNET' Initiative

The project MAGNET, supported by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), intends to improve the state's horticulture value chain. Further, Grant Thornton Bharat is its project implementation support consultant, and it aims to train 30,000 horticulturists throughout the state.

ADB's executive director Sameer Khare said, "MAGNET decided to collaborate with institutes of national repute for capacity building and knowledge exchange in a more effective manner," quoted NDTV.

In the programme, horticulture experts and progressive orange growers guided the farmers on creative productivity-boosting strategies, adapting to climate change, managing biotic stress, and implementing new technology.

Khare expressed his appreciation for the government's choice to entrust IIM-N with the project, and added, "Knowledge sharing under various government programmes gets easier with various institutes involved in the process."

Smart Agriculture Will Play Crucial Role In Development

The Executive Director, ADB Chantale Wong, expressed a strong interest in soil problems and climate change. She claimed that the overuse of pesticides, fertilisers, and climate change had all started to impact the world.

According to Country Director ADB Bhimraya Metri, "Rural to urban migration in India is currently the major problem. Smart agriculture will play a crucial role in developing our country."

The additional Chief Secretary of Cooperation and Marketing, Anoop Kuma, also stated that 2,00,000 farmers are expected to benefit from the scheme. Additionally, ADB will provide loans to advance the state's agriculture network and increase revenues.

