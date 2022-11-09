All section
IIM Nagpur Trains Over 300 Orange Producers On Innovative Agriculture Practices, To Benefit 2 Lakh Farmers

Image Credit- Unsplash, IIM Nagpur

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Maharashtra,  9 Nov 2022 12:45 PM GMT

Editor : Jayali Wavhal 

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Horticulture experts and progressive orange growers guided the farmers during the training programme. The programme was organised under the MAGNET initiative that aims to train 30,000 horticulturists across the state.

Indian Institute of Management, Nagpur (IIM-N) has oriented more than 300 orange producers from the Nagpur and Amravati districts of Maharashtra through a training initiative held on November 5. The initiative aimed at increasing productivity and dealing with climate change, biotic stress and other issues.

As per the release by the institute, the one-day programme was organised under Maharashtra Agribusiness Network (MAGNET) in association with IIM-N and Grant Thornton Bharat.

Know About 'MAGNET' Initiative

The project MAGNET, supported by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), intends to improve the state's horticulture value chain. Further, Grant Thornton Bharat is its project implementation support consultant, and it aims to train 30,000 horticulturists throughout the state.

ADB's executive director Sameer Khare said, "MAGNET decided to collaborate with institutes of national repute for capacity building and knowledge exchange in a more effective manner," quoted NDTV.

In the programme, horticulture experts and progressive orange growers guided the farmers on creative productivity-boosting strategies, adapting to climate change, managing biotic stress, and implementing new technology.

Khare expressed his appreciation for the government's choice to entrust IIM-N with the project, and added, "Knowledge sharing under various government programmes gets easier with various institutes involved in the process."

Smart Agriculture Will Play Crucial Role In Development

The Executive Director, ADB Chantale Wong, expressed a strong interest in soil problems and climate change. She claimed that the overuse of pesticides, fertilisers, and climate change had all started to impact the world.

According to Country Director ADB Bhimraya Metri, "Rural to urban migration in India is currently the major problem. Smart agriculture will play a crucial role in developing our country."

The additional Chief Secretary of Cooperation and Marketing, Anoop Kuma, also stated that 2,00,000 farmers are expected to benefit from the scheme. Additionally, ADB will provide loans to advance the state's agriculture network and increase revenues.

Also Read: Assamese Folk Singer Transforms Ghazal Song Into Sign Language, Makes Music More Inclusive

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Jayali Wavhal
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
MAGNET 
IIM Nagpur 
Orange Production 
Innovative Agriculture Practices 

