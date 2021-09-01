All section
Centre Develops Yoga-Break Mobile App To Help Professionals Achieve Work-Life Balance

Credits: Unsplash 

Uplifting
Centre Develops 'Yoga-Break' Mobile App To Help Professionals Achieve Work-Life Balance

India,  1 Sep 2021 11:24 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal 

The concept is including a 5-minute Yoga Break Protocol in daily life.. The application has a set of yoga exercises to help individuals de-stress, refresh and increase productivity and focus.

The AYUSH Ministry would be launching the Yoga-Break mobile application at Vigyan Bhawan as a part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations.

The motive behind the initiative is to encourage the work-life balance attitude among the working professionals and de-clutter the mind.

5-Min Yoga Protocol

The app module was launched last year, in January, and is a pilot project for six metropolitan cities.

The concept of the 'Yoga Break, is including a 5-minute Yoga Break Protocol in the daily life of working professionals. The application has a set of yoga exercises that will help individuals de-stress, refresh and increase productivity and focus, Hindustan Times reported.

What Does The App Contain?

The exercises included are Tadasana- Urdhva-Hastottanasana - Tadasana, Skandha chakra- Uttanamandukasana– Kati Chakrasana, Ardha Chakrasana, PrasaritaPadottanasana- Deep Breathing, Nadishodhana Pranayama, Bhramari Pranayama- Dhyana.

The application has been developed after consulting several experts under a tested protocol. A 15-day trial was conducted on 717 persons by Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, in association with six leading Yoga institutes of India.

The app will be launched by the Minister of AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal, and six other Union ministers, including Mansukh Mandaviya, Kiren Rijiju, Anurag Thakur, Jitendra Singh, Meenakshi Lekhi, and Munjpara Kalubhai, at Vigyan Bhawan on Wednesday, September 1.

Prominent Yoga practitioners, scholars, policymakers, bureaucrats, medical experts would be part of the program.

Also Read: Upskilling India! Delhi Skill University Offers Sofware Programming Diploma Course To Women, Transwomen From Vulnerable Group

