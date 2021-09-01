All section
HeroCaste discrimination
Credits: Wikimedia Commons  (Representative)

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Upskilling India! Delhi Skill University Offers Sofware Programming Diploma Course To Women, Transwomen From Vulnerable Group

Delhi,  1 Sep 2021

The 20-month can be availed by 100 women and transwomen aged 17-30 years and would provide learning and hands-on training experience in software development and coding.

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) has partnered with a non-profit organisation, Navgurukul Foundation for Social Welfare, for offering a diploma in software programming to women and transwomen belonging to the marginalised communities.

The NGO Navgurukul has already been providing residential courses to students with vulnerable backgrounds.

Praising the organisation's work, DSEU Vice-Chancellor Dr Neharika Vohra said that the university was glad to work with them and wished the association would help several individuals transform their lives through the course, NDTV reported.

Enrollment & Eligibility Criteria

The one-year and eight-month-long course (20 months) can be availed by 100 women and transwomen aged 17-30 years and would provide learning and hands-on training experience in software development and coding.

The candidate has to take an examination for the diploma program. According to the DSEU's statement, the modal of the course has been designed to make the person employable in the software development industry. The NGO would help bring numerous placement opportunities for the students.

Terming it a welcoming step, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor Snigdha Pattnaik said that the administration has taken all the measures to make education inclusive for students from all communities.

The primary motive behind the partnership is to encourage them to enter the software industry and pave the way for them to be financially independent.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Co-Founder & CEO of the NGO, Abhishek Gupta, said the student would also earn university credits which the students can use for the degree program.

