Embracing One And All: Here's How This 15-Yr-Old NGO Is Home To Juvenile Cancer Patients

Over 3 lakh children are diagnosed with cancer every year, and in India, almost 50,000 new child cancer cases emerge annually. Unlike cancer amongst adults, children have a high chance of defeating the disease if the signs are detected early, and appropriate treatment and care are provided. Moreover, the survival rate in some types of cancer is as high as 80 to 90 per cent.

Has Provided Care To 5000 Families In 15 Years

St. Jude India Childcare Centres, located in 9 cities across India, with its headquarters based in Mumbai, celebrated its 15th-anniversary last year. In these 15 years, the NGO has provided care to more than 5,000 families. As per the report, "Clinicopathological Profile of Cancers in India: A Report of Hospital-Based Cancer Registries, 2021," childhood cancers (0-14 years) comprised 7.9 per cent of all cancers and as per WHO, childhood cancer is a leading cause of death. Another report states that India is home to around 20% of all childhood cancer cases globally, and only 34 per cent of the patients make it to a cancer hospital demanding immediate attention and intervention.

In their most recent and industry-first Initiative, they have also started providing health and accident coverage to children in care. Mr Anil Nair, the CEO of St. Jude India ChildCare Centres, said, "St. Jude India has been a 'home away from home' for children undergoing cancer treatment since 2006. Our unique model of free accommodation and holistic care has made it possible for us to care for over 5000 children in these 16 years. By 2027, we aim to have 1000 units taking care of 4000 families each year".

Facilities For Children Suffering From Cancer

Amongst the regular facilities that the NGO provides, children receive safe and hygienic housing, transport to and from their treatment centres, cooked nutritious food, recreational activities, value-learning, and counselling for the children and their parents.

Today, the ChildCare Centre assists over 480 families every day, and they aspire to double their number in the coming years. The Logical Indian salutes the efforts of St. Jude India ChildCare Centres to provide care to pediatric cancer patients.

