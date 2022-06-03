All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Embracing One And All: Heres How This 15-Yr-Old NGO Is Home To Juvenile Cancer Patients

Image Credit: St Jude's India ChildCare Centre

Uplifting

Embracing One And All: Here's How This 15-Yr-Old NGO Is Home To Juvenile Cancer Patients

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana  (Digital Journalist) 

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  3 Jun 2022 3:59 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

St. Jude's India ChildCare Centres first opened its door to children with cancer in Mumbai in 2006. Currently, they have 38 centres across India and actively support over 480 children, and their families.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Over 3 lakh children are diagnosed with cancer every year, and in India, almost 50,000 new child cancer cases emerge annually. Unlike cancer amongst adults, children have a high chance of defeating the disease if the signs are detected early, and appropriate treatment and care are provided. Moreover, the survival rate in some types of cancer is as high as 80 to 90 per cent.

Has Provided Care To 5000 Families In 15 Years

St. Jude India Childcare Centres, located in 9 cities across India, with its headquarters based in Mumbai, celebrated its 15th-anniversary last year. In these 15 years, the NGO has provided care to more than 5,000 families. As per the report, "Clinicopathological Profile of Cancers in India: A Report of Hospital-Based Cancer Registries, 2021," childhood cancers (0-14 years) comprised 7.9 per cent of all cancers and as per WHO, childhood cancer is a leading cause of death. Another report states that India is home to around 20% of all childhood cancer cases globally, and only 34 per cent of the patients make it to a cancer hospital demanding immediate attention and intervention.

In their most recent and industry-first Initiative, they have also started providing health and accident coverage to children in care. Mr Anil Nair, the CEO of St. Jude India ChildCare Centres, said, "St. Jude India has been a 'home away from home' for children undergoing cancer treatment since 2006. Our unique model of free accommodation and holistic care has made it possible for us to care for over 5000 children in these 16 years. By 2027, we aim to have 1000 units taking care of 4000 families each year".

Facilities For Children Suffering From Cancer

Amongst the regular facilities that the NGO provides, children receive safe and hygienic housing, transport to and from their treatment centres, cooked nutritious food, recreational activities, value-learning, and counselling for the children and their parents.

Today, the ChildCare Centre assists over 480 families every day, and they aspire to double their number in the coming years. The Logical Indian salutes the efforts of St. Jude India ChildCare Centres to provide care to pediatric cancer patients.

Also Read: Dignity Denied In Death: Jodhpur Police Takes Dead Body To Hospital In Garbage Truck

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Select A Tag 
Cancercare 
children 
St Jude's 

Must Reads

Embracing One And All: Here's How This 15-Yr-Old NGO Is Home To Juvenile Cancer Patients
In A First, Razorpay Extends Health Insurance Policy To Include LGBTQIA+, Live-In Partners
Viral Claim That India Today Edited Tilak Out From Indian Grandmaster's Forehead Is False
In A First, Delhi's IGI Airport Enables 'BAGG TRAX' Feature To Track Passenger Luggage
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X