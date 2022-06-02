All section
Caste discrimination
Dignity Denied In Death: Jodhpur Police Takes Dead Body To Hospital In Garbage Truck

Image Credit: India Today, Pxfuel

Trending
India,  2 Jun 2022 8:21 AM GMT

Police ordered a probe and the Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission stepped in after a video clip of the incident in Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's hometown surfaced on social media.

In a sad incident in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, the Police used a garbage van to transport the body of a man who died under the wheels of a bus on June 1. The deceased, Devendra Prajapat, came under the wheels of a bus. Prajapat was a daily wage worker and slept under a city bus near the Barkatullah stadium on Tuesday night. On June 1, an unaware driver started the bus, and Prajapat was crushed to death on the spot.

When the locals saw the body, they informed the Police, and the officials reached the site. However, upon arriving, instead of calling an ambulance, the police caught hold of a garbage van and used it to transport the man's body.

Viral Video Acted As Evidence

The onlookers were shocked and recorded a video of the incident, viral on social media. Initially, the Police denied all claims of transporting the body in a garbage truck. However, later a probe was ordered into the matter after the viral video acted as a piece of evidence, NDTV reported.

SHO Jai Kishan Soni from Dev Nagar reportedly told his officers that since the crowd was beginning to gather at the spot, it was crucial to remove the dead body at the earliest. The Head Constable also said that they initially tried to arrange for a taxi, but they had to transport the body in a garbage van when they could not find one.

Detailed Report Within 15 Days

ACP Prem Dhande would lead the inquiry. The State Human Rights Commission has also sent a notice to the Commissioner of Jodhpur Police and the District Magistrate seeking a detailed report on the incident within 15 days.

