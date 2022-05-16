All section
BSF Comes To Rescue Of Bangladeshi Nationals, Help Them Perform Last Rites Of Kin

Image Credits: bsf.gov.in

The Logical Indian Crew

BSF Comes To Rescue Of Bangladeshi Nationals, Help Them Perform Last Rites Of Kin

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

West Bengal,  16 May 2022 10:24 AM GMT

The dead body of 55-year-old Abdul Khaleque was brought near the zero line for a handful of relatives from Bangladesh to bid a last goodbye.

Going past their call of duty, BSF personnel posted in West Bengal's Malda district made arrangements for Bangladeshi nationals to pay last respects to a relative on the Indian side, who died of multiple ailments a few days back.

The dead body of 55-year-old Abdul Khaleque was brought near the zero line for a handful of relatives from Bangladesh to bid a last goodbye.

"After Khaleque's death, his family members residing in Keshtopur village under English Bazar police station area requested our 44th battalion of the BSF posted in the area," a senior police officer said, according to The New Indian Express.

He added that some of their relatives lived on the other side of the border in Bangladesh and wanted to see Khaleque's mortal remains before the last rites were performed.

"At last, the commandant accepted the request," the officer said.

Family Approached Commandant Through Local Panchayat

The family had approached the commandant through the local panchayat Pradhan. He contacted the head of the battalion and was given the nod.

"Khaleque's family members were asked to inform their relatives in Bangladesh and told to bring them near the zero line of the border," the BSF officer said.

After getting permission from the commandant head, a message was conveyed to Border Guard Bangladesh. The dead body was kept near Zero Line for 15 minutes from 10 pm.

One of the Keshtopur's villagers Mehtab Mondal said the wish of Khaleque's relatives could be fulfilled only because of the BSF's effort.

"I was also present there. Escorted by the personnel of the Bangladesh Border Guard, the relatives from Bangladesh came and conducted the last rites. We witnessed the BSF's nice gesture to fulfil the wish of Khaleque's relatives living in India and Bangladesh," he said.

A senior BSF official said the force organised various drives to develop cordial relations with the residents. "On various occasions, we transported patients to hospitals and extended help to students. This is part of our work to take local people into confidence and receive information from them about crimes happening in the border area," said another BSF official.

Also Read: Positive Change! South Delhi Municipal Corporation Sets Up 125 Libraries, 73 Reading Corners In Primary Schools


