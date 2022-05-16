All section

Positive Change! South Delhi Municipal Corporation Sets Up 125 Libraries, 73 Reading Corners In Primary Schools

Image Credits: Pixabay, Twitter

Education
Positive Change! South Delhi Municipal Corporation Sets Up 125 Libraries, 73 Reading Corners In Primary Schools

Delhi,  16 May 2022 7:25 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

SDMC has established well-equipped and reader-friendly libraries inside 125 school premises in collaboration with three NGOs --Angelica Foundation, Room to Read and Katha.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has opened 125 new libraries and 73 reading corners in its primary schools to inculcate reading habits among students in the new academic session.

In an official statement, the civic body said that it has established well-equipped and reader-friendly libraries inside 125 school premises in collaboration with three NGOs --Angelica Foundation, Room to Read and Katha.

As many as 539 primary schools work under the SDMC, India Today reported.

'Libraries Will Bring Positive Change'

SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said setting up of "excellent" libraries will bring about a positive change in the lives of children by motivating them to read good and inspirational books. He said that books are available in these libraries for students of all ages studying in the SDMC schools.

"In order to develop library-related infrastructure in every school, the SDMC will build a fully equipped library in each school in the coming future. The action plan is being prepared with the school principals in this direction," the commissioner added.

The civic body's education department has set up 56 libraries in its central zone, 39 in schools in the south zone and 30 in schools in the west zone. In addition, efforts are being made to open similar libraries in Najafgarh zone schools too, the statement said.

"The civic agency, with the help of NGO Room to Read and Katha, has started 73 'Reading Corners' in its primary schools, where there is no separate room/space for running a full-fledged library," the statement added.

Prominent sites where libraries have been made operational in corporation schools are Tughlakabad Extension, Kalkaji, Premnagar, Ashram in Central Zone, Ambedkar Nagar, Khanpur, Deoli, Pushp Vihar, RK Puram in South Zone and Tagore Garden, Raghubir Nagar, Subhash Nagar in West Zone.

Also Read: 1 Dead, Many More Wounded In California Church Mass Shooting; Gunman Held


