God Disguised As Donor! Brain-Dead Kurukshetra Teen's Organs Give New Lease Of Life To 3, Sight To 2 Others

The death of an 18-year-old boy, in an inspiring turn of events, has given a new lease of life to five patients after his family decided to donate his organs at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

Rajiv Kumar, the deceased, was a resident of Haryana's Kurukshetra. Kumar met with a severe accident on December 13, post which his family rushed him to the Pehowa civil hospital. However, when his health worsened, the family shifted him to PGIMER for expert doctors to help the young man. But unfortunately, the doctors' efforts could not save Kumar, and on December 16, he was declared brain dead.

Bravehearted Mother Agrees To Donate Son's Organs

Soon, the family was informed about the possibility of organ donation. As per an official at PGIMER, Kumar's mother, Kamlesh, showed incredible tenacity while giving consent to the organ donation procedure.

Consequently, doctors harvested Kumar's viable organs after following the protocols enlisted under the Transplantation of Human Organs Act of 1994. The harvested kidneys and liver were transplanted to three matching recipients at the medical institute, giving a new life to critically-ill patients. Kumar's corneas, too, were harvested to give the gift of sight to two other matching recipients at the institute.

'God In Guise Of Organ Donor'

Dr Vipin Kaushal, nodal officer of the Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation, PGIMER, said, "Organ donation in India and especially in north India, is still in the nascent stage. But the efforts being put to improve public awareness about this altruistic cause are definitely indicating positive signs, as many noble minds, such as that of the family of Rajiv Kumar, are coming forward to take this brave decision. We can never thank them enough", as reported by Hindustan Times.

It was difficult for the families of the organ receivers to express their sincere gratitude to the donor family for making the brave choice.

A parent of a 24-year-old liver recipient stated that the only hope for their son to survive was a liver transplant. They had already spent a huge amount of money on hospital bills due to frequent hospitalisation, medications and the struggle of coping with the daily expenses of the rest of the family. "Life became sheer torture for our son, with no hope of recovery. It seems God himself came in the guise of a donor and gave our son a second chance to live", the parent expressed.

Another recipient, who received a kidney transplant, stated that he could not believe his luck when a stranger, who wanted to help others, gave him a new lease on life.

Also Read: Noble Act! Sister And Mother's Organ Donation Saves Uttarakhand Man's Life