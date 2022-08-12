Noble Act! Sister And Mother's Organ Donation Saves Uttarakhand Man's Life

All section
Noble Act! Sister And Mothers Organ Donation Saves Uttarakhand Mans Life

Image Credit: Pixabay

Uttarakhand,  12 Aug 2022 9:05 AM GMT

A 22-year-old Uttarakhand man suffering from a rare genetic disease gets a new lease of life after receiving his sister's and mother's liver and kidney, respectively. The double-organ transplant took place at a private hospital in Delhi on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old man from Uttarakhand had suffered from a rare genetic disease since he was seven. The functioning capacity of the kidney and liver in his body was ultimately reduced, after which he received a new lease of life from his sister and mother as both donated liver and kidney, respectively, on Wednesday.

According to the doctors, the man is suffering from Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1, a condition of gene defect mutation which reduces the capacity of the liver to produce sufficient enzymes that helps in maintaining the body's oxalate level. Furthermore, doctors added that this leads to a lower functioning capacity of kidneys and other organs like the heart, blood vessels, and bones.

What Is Primary Hyperoxaluria?

Primary Hyperoxaluria is a genetic disease that occurs at a young age. The initial symptom of the disease is kidney stone. In the absence of immediate treatment, the stones in the kidney keep developing, posing a threat to the remaining organs.

Since childhood, the patient was under the supervision and monitoring of health experts in his native town and recently shifted to Delhi for advanced medication. The doctors informed that his condition over time deteriorated, and he was admitted to a private hospital for advanced treatment, during which he underwent organ transplantation.

After diagnosis and consultation, senior consultant and nephrologist Dr Kailash Nath Singh recommended him for immediate transplantation of his liver and kidney as their failure was causing a problem to other organs. In the final stage, a 16-hour-long transplant surgery was conducted.

A senior consultant surgeon in the general surgery department, Dr Sandeep Guleria, said, "The 22-year-old person was immediately recommended for a combined kidney and liver transplant. As we planned, the patient underwent both the procedures together and was discharged after 21 days of the transplantation. The patient has been recovering well since then and has to visit the hospital for follow-ups," NDTV reported.

Also Read: Gujarat Government Announces New Drone Policy, Expects To Create 25,000 Jobs

X