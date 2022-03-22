All section
Caste discrimination
Lifeline! Brain-Dead Kidney Recipient Gives New Lease Of Life To Four

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Lifeline! Brain-Dead Kidney Recipient Gives New Lease Of Life To Four

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Karnataka,  22 March 2022 10:58 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Kumar suffered a chronic kidney failure in 2012, after which his mother donated one of her kidneys to the son. However, he underwent organ rejection and was waiting for a cadaver kidney donation.

Eshwar Kumar, a kidney recipient, had suffered organ rejection in 2013 and was waiting for another transplant for nine years. Kumar was declared brain-dead by the doctors, following which he himself became a cadaver organ donor.

The 40-year-old software professional in Bengaluru in Karnataka and a resident of Guntur in Andhra Pradesh was declared brain-dead by doctors on Saturday, March 19, after he suffered a brain haemorrhage. Amid the agony of losing a member, Kumar's family showed courage to come forward and donate his organs; liver, heart valve and corneas.

Authorities at Jeevasarthakate, the government's organ transplant unit, said, "His family agreed for organ donation, and we could utilise his liver, heart valves and corneas," quoted The Times of India.

Suffering Since 10 Years

Kumar suffered a chronic kidney failure in 2012, after which his mother donated one of her kidneys to the son. However, he underwent organ rejection and was waiting for a cadaver kidney donation. In 2013 he registered with Jeevasarthakate and was on the queue list, and since then, he had been on dialysis.

A few days back, on March 16, Kumar was admitted to Manipal Hospitals, Whitefield in Bengaluru, after complaining of headache and vomiting. He was immediately rushed for emergency surgery.

Declared Brain-Dead

Despite all efforts of the doctors to save his life, his condition deteriorated, and he was declared brain-dead on March 19. His grieving family of his wife and parents gave their consent for his organ donation. Kumar's liver, heart valve, and corneas were donated, giving four people a new lease of life.

Also Read: Setting An Example Of Harmony, Muslim Family Donates Land Worth ₹2.5 Cr For World's Largest Temple

Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Organ Donation 
Brain-Dead 
Kidney Recipient 
Organ Rejection 
Eshwar Kumar 

