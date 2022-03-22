Setting An Example Of Harmony, Muslim Family Donates Land Worth ₹2.5 Cr For World's Largest Temple

At a time when religious polarisation in the country is surging, a Mulsim family in Bihar has set an example of harmony by donating their land for the construction of the Virat Ramayan Mandir. The family has donated their land worth a whopping Rs 2.5 crores for the world's largest Hindu temple, which is being constructed in the Kaithwalia area of the East Champaran district of Bihar.

Ishtiyaq Ahmad Khan is a Guwahati-based businessman from East Champaran. On the donation of such valuable land, Khan said, "The temple needed this land. The construction of the temple would not have been possible without this land," quoted India Today.

'Social Harmony & Brotherhood'

Acharya Kishore Kunal, chief of the Patna-based Mahavir Mandir Trust, has undertaken the project and informed that Khan has recently fulfilled all the formalities related to the land donation.

Kunal, who is also a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, said, "He recently completed all formalities pertaining to the donation of land belonging to his family for the construction of the temple at the registrar office of the Kesharia sub-division (East Champaran), as per the publication.

The chief of the Mahavir Mandir Trust said that the donation by Ishtiyaq Ahmad Khan is an excellent example of social harmony and brotherhood between the two Hindu and Muslim communities. He added that without the help of the Muslims, the realisation of this dream project would have been challenging.

Virat Ramayan Mandir

So far, the Patna-based Mahavir Mandir Trust has obtained 25 acres of land to construct this temple. If reports are to be believed, the trust is yet to receive another 25 acres of land in the area.

The Virat Ramayan Mandir will be the world's largest Hindu temple as it is slated to be taller than the world-famous 12th century Angkor Wat complex in Cambodia, which is 215 feet high. The premises in East Champaran will constitute 18 temples with high spires, and its Lord Shiv temple will have the largest Shivling in the world.

The estimated cost of the total construction is around Rs 500 crore. The trust which has undertaken the project will soon take advice from experts involved in constructing a new parliament building in New Delhi.

Also Read: Mumbai Autistic Girl Swims From Sri Lanka To Tamil Nadu In 13 Hours, Sets New World Record