Caste discrimination
Humanity Above All! Boy Suffering From Down Syndrome Reunited With Family Through Efforts Of Techie

Uplifting
Humanity Above All! Boy Suffering From Down Syndrome Reunited With Family Through Efforts Of Techie

13 March 2022

A techie spotted the boy dressed in school uniform during the wee hours while he was returning from his work in a cab. The boy was finally reunited with his family at Talaghattapura police station.

In Bengaluru, a boy named Aakash, suffering from Down Syndrome, was reunited with his family through the kind efforts of a techie named Shaan Shanmugam RK. Aakash, dressed in school uniform, was spotted during the wee hours by Shaan while he was returning from his work in a cab.

At around 1:30 am, the boy was sitting alone opposite the old Talaghattapura police station on Kanakapura Road. The techie, a resident of Judicial Layout and working as a tech manager, saw the boy and found it unusual that he was not seeking any help at such an odd hour.

Shaan followed his instinct, referring that the boy needed help, and approached him. He realised that the boy had Down Syndrome and looked like 13 or 14 years old and tried to talk to him, but the boy couldn't respond. Following which Shaan convinced Aakash to drive with him in the cab, hoping to find his home.

Community Efforts To Reunite Boy

Shaan said, "I asked him if he knew where his home was, and he responded with 'straight'. After over an hour of driving around, I approached cops at Konanakunte police station. It was there that he finally said his name is Aakash," quoted The Times of India.

After getting assured by the cops, Shaan left Aakash at the police station and disseminated a message about Aakash among his contacts, which was widely shared, requesting community efforts to reunite the boy with his family.

Shaan said that the cops identified the boy's school uniform as a special school near Dairy Circle and called them. Later, the school contacted the boy's mother named Bharathi, a single parent who meets the daily living by running a tea stall in Madiwala. She had been looking for her son for the entire day.

Bharathi said that she used to drop Aakash near St John's Hospital from where his school van picks him at around 8:30 am. On March 8, too, she dropped her son at the stop 10 minutes prior to the van's arrival.

However, she got a call from the school informing her that Aakash had not arrived. She suspected that he would have taken some other bus to KR Market and Majestic and started searching for him there with her brother.

Family Searched For Two-Days

Bharathi called her relatives from Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu to help find her son. But fortunately, on March 9, she received a call from Aakash's school, which relieved her that her son was with cops.

She was abandoned by her husband after Aakash's birth because of his condition making Aakash her only reason to live. She was grateful that her son was found by the right person whose efforts reunited them.

Emotional Bharathi said, "If we would not have found Aakash, I had planned to end my life after my relatives travelled back". Bharathi and her brothers were looking for Aakash for nearly two days without food or sleep and were finally reunited at Talaghattapura police station.

Shaan said that his love for his own child drew him to Aakash. He said, "If I hadn't taken that U-turn, I would not have slept in peace thinking about the boy."

