Obesity Can Lead Up To 53 Diseases; How Is It Emerging As An Epidemic?

Image Credit- Pixabay, Pixabay

Trending
8,  13 March 2022 6:30 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-03-13T12:00:12+05:30

Better incomes, lack of exercise, and increased consumption of high calorific foods have contributed to this. It leads to the risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, stroke, and osteoporosis.

Obesity is a rapidly increasing issue, and it affects 3% of Indians, while overweight affects 25%. Better incomes, lack of exercise, and increased consumption of high calorific foods have contributed to this. It leads to the risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, stroke, and osteoporosis.

The primary cause of the rise in overweight and obesity is a long-term disparity between energy intake and expenditure, leading to weight gain. Consumption of high-energy-dense foods such as sugar-sweetened beverages and processed foods contributes to the obesity epidemic in Indian cities.

India's Statistics On Obesity

According to a survey, nearly one in every five men in India is overweight. The proportion of overweight women is 20.7%, only 2% lower than underweight women.

India has witnessed a drift in food trends and household consumption. Although India's primary diet remains vegetarian, the consumption of sugar, fats, and meat have increased, while consumption of whole grains has steadily declined. Fats are the only major nutrient group with an apparent increase in per capita consumption.

In a country where excess is frowned upon, and an estimated 30% of the population lives below the poverty line, it may be difficult to accept that millions of Indians are now combating the bow and opening the lid on Pandora's box of health issues. But, according to Dr R.M. Anjana, Joint Managing Director, and Dr Mohan's Diabetes Specialties Centre and Obesity & Weight Management Centre in Chennai, this is the greatest Indian paradox.

As he said that "Those who do the most activity on a daily basis eat the least and those who eat the most food perform the least activity! This is perfectly normal when you think about how economics plays a role in obesity; the coolie who doesn't have access to quality food as a result of poverty must compromise on nutrition, whereas the sedentary white-collar worker who sits around most of the day has access to a variety of fare," as reported by The Hindu.

Change In Indian Meals

In contrast to the traditional food habits of Indians eating a lavish meal together, one can now get anything to eat in the shortest amount of time, on the go. It has resulted in processed, packaged foods high in trans-fat and unsaturated sugar and passive.

Obesity is a complex issue because it can lead to at least 53 diseases. Insulin resistance in the body can go haywire, resulting in diabetes, a significant lifestyle disease. Obesity has been linked to changes in blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and triglycerides, all of which can lead to life-threatening health problems. Obesity is also the leading cause of a wide range of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

Another study published in The Lancet on the health consequences of obesity found that "by 2030, the non-communicable disease will account for nearly 70% of all global deaths, with developing countries like India accounting for 80% of these deaths."

Obesity: A Threat

Obesity is an artificial issue, and it is time to put our thinking caps on and make healthy lifestyle choices to live a disease-free life. Take those inventive food advertisements with a grain of salt—junk fast food. Get your feet moving. Your rewards will reach in the form of good health, which is genuinely the most incredible wealth!

Also Read:53% Of Indian Women Aged 15 To 49 Years Affected By Anaemia, Says Global Nutrition Report

