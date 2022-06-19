All section
Age No Bar! 50-Year-Old BMC Sanitation Worker Qualifies Class 10 Board Exam In First Attempt

Picture Credit: Pixabay, Prabhat Khabar

Uplifting
Age No Bar! 50-Year-Old BMC Sanitation Worker Qualifies Class 10 Board Exam In First Attempt

Maharashtra,  19 Jun 2022 4:56 AM GMT

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) worker has cleared the class 10 Maharashtra state board exam with 57% marks. He now wishes to appear and qualify for the class 12 board examination.

A 50-year-old Mumbai man, Kunchikorve Mashanna Ramappa, has cleared the class 10 Maharashtra board exam with a 57 per cent score in his first attempt. He is a sanitation worker in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). After clearing the exam, Ramappa now wishes to appear and qualify for the class 12 exam from the state board.

It is said that there is no age to learn and develop; Ramappa has proved the same. He has worked in the B ward of the corporation's sanitation department for the last 20 years and enrolled himself at Universal Night School in class 8 three years before the exam to prepare for the same. Ramappa used to go to school from 7 pm to 8:30 pm after finishing his work.

Preparation For Class 10 Exam

Ramappa scored 57 in Hindi, 54 in Marathi, 54 in English, 52 marks in Mathematics, 53 in science, and 59 marks in Social Science. He successfully managed to qualify in each of the subjects he appeared in. After completing his class 10 studies, he now wishes to appear for the class 12 examination.

He said, "I studied every day at school after finishing my job. During the preparation, I was supported by my family, friends, and children," India Today reported.

Due to not being educated, Ramappa claimed he didn't get promotions in his department. He appealed to his senior officials for the same, but they always neglected his proposal by stating that "first get educated." This worked as a spirit for Ramappa, and he showed his capabilities by passing the class 10 exam at such an age under adverse circumstances.

Also Read: '1 City 1 QR Code': This Startup Is Bringing Local Businesses Together On Single Platform

Kunchikorve Mashanna Ramappa 
Class 10 Board 
Maharashtra Board 

