'1 City 1 QR Code': This Startup Is Bringing Local Businesses Together On Single Platform

In 2021, Founder Vineet Toshniwal established 'BizzO', a Business to Business (B2B) enterprise. It aims to enable and empower small and medium service providers to scale, build and organize their businesses digitally. BizzO is helping local businesses to connect with their customers directly by creating their booking portal that can help automate the intake of bookings 24x7 and ensure that a booking-related query is never missed out on. The digital platform will consolidate bookings and customer queries from several channels, including Justdial, WhatsApp, and Facebook.



Apart from channel consolidation, BizzO helps create the digital catalogue of services, adjust product/service prices according to the demand, generate discount coupons and vouchers, and maintain customer data with a privacy feature. The aim is to take the SMB service providers into the digital space and automate them with appropriate attributes. In India'sIndia's history, minor and medium businesses were known for maintaining a healthy relationship with their customers. However, connections were lost with the digitalization of companies as many still don't know the ''How to Use'' part of the digital world.

Socially Responsible

BizzO accounts for being socially responsible and acts as a bridge that connects the service providers across India to technology. Vineet Toshniwal, Founder of BizzO, said, "BizzO enables small and medium entrepreneurs the chance to keep 100% of their profits, boost revenues and promote the atmanirbhar movement. With 47,000 SMBs already using the BizzO app, users have begun managing all aspects of their business digitally, including payments, receiving social media inquiries, and bookings through multiple channels.



"Being a socially responsible organization, BizzO is committed to educating and encouraging the entire travel and tourism SMB community to operate their business using the several benefits the digital world has to offer without the intervention of an aggregator," he added.



The company is now focusing on expanding its footprint across critical verticals such as travel and tourism, transportation, personal care, and fitness. With an aim to stitch together an entire ecosystem of small and medium service providers who are digitally savvy and empowered enough to break free from the clutches of aggregators and reach out to their customers directly.

