Praise-Worthy! 2D Device Akshi To Aid Blind Children In Kerala To Learn English

Image Credit: Vision Aware, The New Indian Express

Uplifting
Praise-Worthy! 2D Device 'Akshi' To Aid Blind Children In Kerala To Learn English

Kerala,  15 April 2022 9:30 AM GMT

The crossword puzzle device would work as an alternative to activity-based learning devices for six-year-old children to begin their learning of the English language.

The Kerala state's department of electronics and IT has developed a unique two-dimensional device, 'Akshi', in collaboration with The International Centre for Free and Open Source Software (ICFOSS). The device would help enable visually impaired children to start their education. The crossword puzzle device would work as an alternative to activity-based learning devices for six-year-old children to begin their learning of the English language. In the first phase, government schools in the capital with blind students would receive the device. After that, the government would distribute it to other government schools.

Three-Letter English Puzzles For Students

The technical consultant for ICFOSS, G. Jaidev, said that the idea behind the device was to help visually-impaired students. Therefore, the teachers and the experts came up with the device to assist students. He further added, "The primary objective of ICFOSS is to provide assistive technology to disabled students. But here, we did not use any software. We have developed the device for the six-year-old students who are visually impaired so that they could learn three-letter English words first through the crossword puzzle game", The New Indian Express reported.

Level-2 And Level-3 Devices For Older Students

The device would be distributed to six-year-olds in the first phase. Moreover, in Level-2, the seven- to ten-year-old students would receive the device and would have five-letter words. Lastly, in level-3, the government would distribute devices in which ten-letter words would be incorporated to assist the learning of older students and help in their braille translation process.

Apart from Akshi, ICFOSS has also developed several other devices for physically-challenged students, including an ergonomic mouse for people with motor disabilities. It is also working on developing modern educational applications to support the development of cognitive abilities.

