All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Madhya Pradesh: Bulldozer Raj Takes Over Rule Of Law For Demolishing Houses

Image Credit: News18, Hindustan Times

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Madhya Pradesh: 'Bulldozer Raj' Takes Over Rule Of Law For Demolishing Houses

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Madhya Pradesh,  15 April 2022 8:18 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Several Muslim homes and shops are being torn down in Madhya Pradesh in the aftermath of communal violence, which broke out on 10 April, the day of the Hindu festival of Ram Navami.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Hundreds of Police officers, along with bulldozers behind them, demolished the houses of Muslims in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone city. The demolition took down several Muslim homes and shops in revenge against communal violence that took place on Ram Navami. Social media was flooded with images of massive bulldozers pulling down houses as the helpless family cried in unison. Critics lashed out at the Narendra Modi-led BJP government, which is also in power in Madhya Pradesh, for threatening the 200 million-strong Muslim population in the country.

'Collective Violence Against Muslim Community'

Many people on the internet are describing the demolition incident as 'collective violence against the Muslim community' since no due procedure was being followed that could justify the act. The violence broke out on the Hindu occasion of Ram Navami when a procession of Hindu devotees went past a Muslim neighbourhood playing investigative music that called for violence against the minority community. Hindu and Muslim groups have reportedly pelted stones at one another.

Moreover, the Muslim community in the area said that the Hindus broke minarets of mosques in the act of violence.

Experts Call The Construction Illegal

BBC reported that the state governments mentioned that the demolitions were a form of punishment for those allegedly involved in stone-throwing and arson. Legally, however, the move has been justified on unauthorised construction - the police claim they are targeting illegal encroachments of people squatting on public land. The District Collector of Khargone, Anugraha P., said the incident was 'a mix of both'.

While officials alleged that the houses were illegal even before the processions, the facts suggest that they were built from the Prime Minister's housing scheme. However, even if the houses were illegally constructed, as the people allege, provisions under the state law (the Madhya Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 1956) demand the accused pay a fine instead.

Also Read: Jharkhand Ropeway Tragedy Highlights The Many Lapses Of Safety Standards In India

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Select A Tag 
Madhya Pradesh 
Bulldozer 
Muslim Houses 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X