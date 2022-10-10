Birds Injured In Ludhiana Factory Explosion To Fly Again, All Credits To This NGO's Efforts

At least seven people and hundreds of birds in the locality had suffered serious injuries after an explosion at a metal factory near Dehlon, Ludhiana, on October 8. While the people were immediately taken to the hospitals, many birds lay charred to death or fighting for their lives.

The Pakshi Sewa society at Rakhbag, who had come to know of the incident, arrived at the site and rescued the birds with the help of several experts and professionals. They have been nursing over 60 injured birds back to health and are hoping to see them back in the skies soon.

Working With A Little Experience And A Lot Of Compassion

Several birds, including the common pigeon and myna's, had nestled their home on the beams of the factory in Ludhiana that had recently seen an explosion due to alleged irresponsible management. The explosion left many birds burned to death and several others buried in critical condition under the debris. Those who were found buried had parts of their bodies, including the wings, talons and beaks, burnt.

The Pakshi Sewa society, with the help of the doctors and ambulance services that rescue injured animals, rescued and nursed over 40 birds on the day of the incident. By the next day, on October 9, 17 more injured birds were brought in, and the rescue services are being actively continued.

Recounting the incident, Sunil Narula, who offered the ambulance service to rescue the birds, said, "We found the birds stuck under the debris. We have rescued around 60 pigeons. Still, there are more which are under the debris, and we are trying to save them."

An article by the Hindustan Times quoted Ashok Thapar, head of the Pakshi Sewa society, saying, "We had no prior experience on giving first-aid to the birds with burn injuries, so I reached out to experts and doctors who treat similar cases to give us instructions on what treatment should be given". The birds were brought in under serious conditions and had to be tended to carefully with professional medical help.

With their experience, they immediately cleaned the burnt areas with antiseptic and gave them food and liquid medicines for recovery under the doctor's recommendation.

The team has been able to note a considerable improvement in the health of the birds and said, "The birds were hardly moving on the first day, but now they have started chirping and cooing."

Around 80 per cent of the birds that were brought in will survive their injuries and will be able to fly in the coming weeks. Once fully recovered, the birds will be released back to the area from where they were rescued.

