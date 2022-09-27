All section
Helping Stray Animals! This NGO Rescued Over 1,000 Dogs, Envisions To Build A Sustainable Model

Image Credits: Rise for Tails

Responsible Business

Helping Stray Animals! This NGO Rescued Over 1,000 Dogs, Envisions To Build A Sustainable Model

India,  27 Sep 2022 11:41 AM GMT

It has been ten years since Rise NGO came into operation, and since then, it has achieved several milestones. In the dark times of the COVID-19 pandemic, it started the ‘Rise for Tails’ initiative, covering about 3,000 stray dogs daily across Nagpur.

The Rise NGO has been in Indian society for ten years and pioneered several important initiatives across the country, especially in Nagpur, Maharashtra. They started with the movement of Mental Health and Hygiene by installing Sanitary pad vending machines across India, which was one of their most successful projects in years.

The purpose-driven NGO noticed the suffering of street animals during the COVID-19 pandemic phase and decided to become a helping hand for such animals. It rolled out the Rise for Tails initiative - which started with the idea to feed the street animals, covering about 3,000 dogs every day across Nagpur,

Eventually, it scaled up immensely, and the NGO had its animal rehabilitation centre. 'Rise for Tails' initiative is one and a half years old now with a dedicated team of 10 people, including doctors, full-time veterinarians, supervisors, project managers, and caretakers.

The not-for-profit organisation also has a 24/7 veterinary mobile clinic on calls and a facility of rescue vans. According to the NGO, they also have a sterilisation program in which they have sterilised more than 1,000 dogs and rescued and rehabilitated more than 3,000 dogs, goats, and cows.

What Is The Inspiration Behind Such Initiative?

The NGO serves needy stray animals with shelter, efficient medical services, and healthy food. While sharing the information with The Logical Indian, the Founder of Rise for Tails, Gargi Vairagare, said, "The sight of the voiceless souls, suffering with challenges on the streets gives me a sense of pain. An incident that triggered me to roll out this initiative was to rescue 'Lali.' We got a call late at night asking for help for a dog lying on the street with bleeding eyes. It was at 11 pm, and we immediately rushed and picked her up from the street. Seeing her condition, we realised someone had purposely damaged her eyes."

"We took her to emergency surgery, and it was too late to save her vision, but we were able to save her life. The question constantly arises how do we ensure a decent life for these young voiceless souls on the streets? Every life is precious, be it human life or the little voiceless soul on the street," she added.

The NGO functions to build a compassionate and inclusive society where every animal lives a life with dignity and safety. The initiatives related to helping stray animals are powered by donations and fundraising across India.

The 'Rise for Tails' primarily focuses on rescuing stray animals struggling with disease, abandonment, abuse, and road rash, rehabilitation of rescued animals, animal birth control programs for reducing stray overpopulation in the cities, and vaccination of homeless animals.

A volunteer working with the NGO, Kashmira, said, "Rise For Tails is a second home to me or probably the first home, as my mom would want me to agree. At such a young age, I got a chance to rescue these innocent pets and treat them by assisting the professional veterans here. Always grateful to have received a chance to serve them."

Another volunteer, Saurabh, said, "I am a Center Supervisor at Rise For Tails Rehabilitation Center, and my responsibility is to manage all the operations here. Every day, the entire staff and I go through multiple emotional ups & downs, keeping aside the other minor issues. But regardless of anything, we stand strong by the end of the day and be courageous enough to save and pet these beautiful animals. Our goal is bigger, and these fur babies have always been our motivation."

While sharing the vision for the future, the NGO mentioned that they wish to build a sustainable model of animal welfare, conduct mass-scale programs and build a world-class veterinary centre. They also aim toward having a stray-free society to reduce human-animal conflicts.

Also Read: My Story: 'By Qualification I'm A Chartered Accountant, By Profession An Artist'

Stray Dogs 
Rise For Tails 
Save Stray Animals 

