My Story: 'By Qualification I'm A Chartered Accountant, By Profession An Artist'

Maths and drawing were my two favourite subjects in school. My inclination toward art can be traced back to my nursery report card, where my teacher remarked, "she loves drawing". During my school education, I participated in many painting competitions and won numerous awards, including an award from the Governor of Madhya Pradesh. But, at that time, art was always considered a hobby.

I was good academically, and Chartered Accountants (CA) provided an apt challenge to pursue. While studying for CA, I never stopped pursuing my hobbies. In fact, art helped me cope with long study hours and exam stress.

Serendipitously, I received my first wall mural painting project for an ice-cream parlour before even completing my CA. I loved working on that project. It made me realize that for me painting is more than just a hobby; it has the potential to be a career option.

I studied for CA finals and took time to practice arts in different forms. In 2016, I cleared CA and became a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Initially, I thought I would work with numbers and figures, auditing accounts for a few years, and then I might work full-fledged as an artist. But I realized that committing entirely to my passion can help in the long run.

'Leap Of Faith'

After a series of brainstorming sessions, I reached a point where I decided to take a leap of faith and start my career as an artist. I knew that the path I had chosen would not be a cakewalk. But I was determined to make it work. The idea was simple: create quality art and understand the business side of it.

I started by creating more artworks, compiling them, and showcasing them on different platforms. I exhibited my artwork through exhibitions and events and kept building my social media presence. My family has been a constant source of motivation through thick and thin.

It's been more than five years since me being a full-time artist. I make paintings and sell them through my website and social media platforms. I also create custom paintings based on clients' requirements.

I am a CA by qualification and an artist by passion and profession, which gives me immense satisfaction. I am passionate about creating bold and expressive paintings filled with an amazing range of colours and textures.

I believe that everyone is uniquely creative and passionate about something in their life. Whether making it your career or not, you should pursue what you love and are passionate about, in whatever form suits you.

