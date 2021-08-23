All section
Bhubaneshwar Gets Its First Sensory Park For Children, Adults With Special Needs

Credits: The New Indian Express 

The Logical Indian Crew

Bhubaneshwar Gets Its First Sensory Park For Children, Adults With Special Needs

Odisha,  23 Aug 2021 2:53 PM GMT

It is spread over an area of .37 acres (16,117 square feet) and is being constructed with an investment of Rs 93 lakh. Designed by Bhubaneswar Urban Knowledge Centre (BUKC), the project work was started in 2018 but was delayed over legal issues, followed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ensuring safety for children and people with special needs, Bhubaneshwar got its first sensory park. Located in the Shaheen Nagar area, the project is a part of Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) under the Smart City program.

According to The New Indian Express report, 93 lakh has been invested in the project. It is spread over an area of .37 acres (16,117 square feet), and is inclusive of pathways, an open-air gym, playing equipment for children, which are covered with soft synthetic lining.

Apart from this, the surface is covered with sand for the safety of specially-abled children.

Designed by Bhubaneswar Urban Knowledge Centre (BUKC), the project work was started in 2018 but was delayed over legal issues, followed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sanjay Kumar Singh, CEO of Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) said the park also has a wheel-chair, two-seater, bucket, and multiline swings, single-seater spring rider, musical poles, sound play, drum track, musical panel, sound play table, shoulder builder, three-seater and multi-seater ground-level merry-go-round (MGR), slides and two-seater spring see-saw, and so forth.

Smart City Programme

Many states are undertaking several initiatives as part of the country's Smart City programme. For example, Tamil Nadu has approved establishing a tribal park in Thoothukudi as a step to exhibit and protect the nature and culture of indigenous people of the state.

Also Read: Unique ID Cards To 'Weed Out' Ghost Farmers In Jharkhand

