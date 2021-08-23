Bhubaneshwar Gets Its First Sensory Park For Children, Adults With Special Needs

Ensuring safety for children and people with special needs, Bhubaneshwar got its first sensory park. Located in the Shaheen Nagar area, the project is a part of Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) under the Smart City program.

According to The New Indian Express report, ₹ 93 lakh has been invested in the project. It is spread over an area of .37 acres (16,117 square feet), and is inclusive of pathways, an open-air gym, playing equipment for children, which are covered with soft synthetic lining.

Apart from this, the surface is covered with sand for the safety of specially-abled children.

Designed by Bhubaneswar Urban Knowledge Centre (BUKC), the project work was started in 2018 but was delayed over legal issues, followed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sensory Park by BSCL, One of its kind Park in Bhubaneswar for #DifferentlyAbled persons.



The 0.37 acres Park at Saheed Nagar includes Play Equipments, Open Gym, Pathways, Child friendly components all specially designed as per the #UniversalAccess guidelines, safety & much more. pic.twitter.com/klTjgvEkzO — Smart Bhubaneswar (@BSCL_BBSR) August 21, 2021

Sanjay Kumar Singh, CEO of Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) said the park also has a wheel-chair, two-seater, bucket, and multiline swings, single-seater spring rider, musical poles, sound play, drum track, musical panel, sound play table, shoulder builder, three-seater and multi-seater ground-level merry-go-round (MGR), slides and two-seater spring see-saw, and so forth.



Smart City Programme

Many states are undertaking several initiatives as part of the country's Smart City programme. For example, Tamil Nadu has approved establishing a tribal park in Thoothukudi as a step to exhibit and protect the nature and culture of indigenous people of the state.

