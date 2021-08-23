All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
HeroCaste discrimination
Unique ID Cards To Weed Out Ghost Farmers In Jharkhand

Credits: Pixabay 

Rural India
The Logical Indian Crew

Unique ID Cards To 'Weed Out' Ghost Farmers In Jharkhand

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Jharkhand,  23 Aug 2021 7:59 AM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

The chip-based identity cards will help the farmers efficiently distribute seeds and fertilizers, direct benefit transfer, and agricultural loans.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print

In a first, the Jharkhand agricultural department is working on providing unique identity cards to its farmers to help ease the process of several kinds of assistance related to farming.

The chip-based identity cards would help the farmers efficiently distribute seeds and fertilizers, direct benefit transfer, and agricultural loans, Hindustan Times reported.

This will also weed out 'ghost' farmers and prevent potential forgeries. These cards would have all the necessary details, including the Aadhar number, bank account details, contact number and land-holding records.

Birsa Scheme

Farmers will be registered with a unique ID to cover them under the new agricultural scheme 'Birsa Kisan' introduced by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Independence Day, August 15.

Also known as Samekit Birsa Gram Vikas Yojna or Krishak Pathshala, a budget of 50 crore has been allocated for the scheme.

Apart from receiving new ID cards, farmers will be provided training on new irrigation techniques, get familiar with tools and new technologies for rearing, horticulture and other purposes.

Scheme To Benefit 58 Lakh Farmers

According to the report, around 58 lakh farmers will be covered under the scheme. Their registration will be done at Pragya Kendras to ensure the verified identities and convenience of farmers situated in remote areas.

The National Informatics Centre will develop a separate portal to keep records of registered farmers. The portal will also contain the details of the previous loans availed by the farmers.

Reportedly, it would take around three years to cover the eligible beneficiaries. However, the authorities will complete the registration in the next two to three months, Nisha Oraon, Director of the Agriculture Department told the media. So far, the e-KYC has been completed for around 3.5 lakh farmers, she added.

Also Read: This Mumbai Based Organisation Raises Over 1 Crore To Support Orphaned Kids Impacted By COVID-19

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
Birsa kisan 
Jharkhand 
Hemant soren 
Unique ID Cards 
agriculture 
farmers 
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Testimonials
Policies Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy
Contact Us Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X