Unique ID Cards To 'Weed Out' Ghost Farmers In Jharkhand

In a first, the Jharkhand agricultural department is working on providing unique identity cards to its farmers to help ease the process of several kinds of assistance related to farming.

The chip-based identity cards would help the farmers efficiently distribute seeds and fertilizers, direct benefit transfer, and agricultural loans, Hindustan Times reported.

This will also weed out 'ghost' farmers and prevent potential forgeries. These cards would have all the necessary details, including the Aadhar number, bank account details, contact number and land-holding records.

Birsa Scheme

Farmers will be registered with a unique ID to cover them under the new agricultural scheme 'Birsa Kisan' introduced by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Independence Day, August 15.

Also known as Samekit Birsa Gram Vikas Yojna or Krishak Pathshala, a budget of ₹50 crore has been allocated for the scheme.

Apart from receiving new ID cards, farmers will be provided training on new irrigation techniques, get familiar with tools and new technologies for rearing, horticulture and other purposes.

Scheme To Benefit 58 Lakh Farmers

According to the report, around 58 lakh farmers will be covered under the scheme. Their registration will be done at Pragya Kendras to ensure the verified identities and convenience of farmers situated in remote areas.

The National Informatics Centre will develop a separate portal to keep records of registered farmers. The portal will also contain the details of the previous loans availed by the farmers.

Reportedly, it would take around three years to cover the eligible beneficiaries. However, the authorities will complete the registration in the next two to three months, Nisha Oraon, Director of the Agriculture Department told the media. So far, the e-KYC has been completed for around 3.5 lakh farmers, she added.

