Bengaluru Entrepreneur Aims To Solve India's Archaic School And University Hostel System With Her Edtech Startup

As anyone who has lived in a student hostel or student accommodation will testify, one of the critical issues in any hostel is the number of manual processes followed. Hostel management is currently driven by time-consuming manual processes, from long waiting periods for simple maintenance issues like replacing a faucet in the room to manual attendance and leave approvals.

Imagine if notice board announcements could be replaced with alerts through an app or one could apply for leave at the tap of a button or if one could keep a real-time track of maintenance requests to the warden for a leaky faucet in a student's room. Bengaluru entrepreneur Madhavi Shankar has made all of this possible with Edtech startup 'SpaceBasic'.



SpaceBasic simplifies the process of hostel management for all the stakeholders involved including students, staff and management. SpaceBasic is an app that helps automate manual processes within student housing and hostels. Additionally, through its AI Platform, it allows institutions to make data-driven decisions by providing insights on the data they churn out on an everyday basis.



"In this era of technological advancements where there is an app for almost everything, managing everyday tasks and communication within student housing facilities or hostels should be a seamless process. However, most hostels and student housing communities follow archaic methods of data management, reporting, maintenance of paper records, and other standard practices. These old school methods result in ineffective and chaotic operations and communication between educators, students, parents and hostel administrators," Madhavi shared with The Logical Indian.



Due to manual processes, Madhavi said, key decision-makers at educational institutions do not have the required data-driven insights for forwarding planning, leading to very costly errors and wastage.



"We believe that daily and repetitive tasks are not the best use of educators, staff or administrator's time. So, we are on a mission to automate as many of them as possible. We save them money, time, and a lot of stress in the process. But the more important thing is that we create time for them to mentor students," she said.



With SpaceBasic on the students' side, they can script many more all-around student success stories. The Edtech startup can help education institutions in the following ways:

Reduces Turnaround Time: Students don't have to depend on manual processes and communicate effectively through the app



Real-Time Information: All updates related to tickets/complaints, leave updates, communication alerts are online.



Ease Of Collaboration: The management can broadcast alerts at once without having to depend on putting them up on a notice board or making a manual announcement



Improves student experience: An app like this simplifies student living and improves learner experience

Stand Alone Application

Institutions can just sign-up to get started to use SpaceBasic, where it works as a plug-and-play model and stand-alone application. The features are like a lego set where they can easily be added and removed, on a need basis. Institutions can reach out through the official website or call the support number.

SpaceBasic works with over 60 educational institutions, independent co-living and student housing communities.



"Some of our customers include Indus International Schools, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, PES University, DY Patil University and more. We plan on onboarding more than 200 institutions and a million users within the next 2 years," the entrepreneur said.



According to Madhavi, digitisation will play a vital role in the way educational institutions are managed in the future. Technologies such as Artificial intelligence can help educational institutions take data-driven decisions.



"Universities and schools churn large volumes of data, every day. One of the key problems is that none of this data is aggregated. It's not easily available for the management and key decision-makers to use this data for forward planning. There is no mechanism to act or make decisions that are data driven," she shared.

Automating Everyday Tasks

SpaceBasic's AI platform analyses data via cloud analytic and ML engines to deliver cost reductions, enable streamlined operations and a better student experience. The student experiences are digitised by automating everyday tasks and communication within student hostel communities like:



One-Touch Attendance: It digitises long, tedious attendance processes to a simple one-step process



Mess Management For Hostels: Make data-driven decisions to reduce food wastage with an AI-driven mess management system



Automation Of Maintenance Requests: Take control of complaints and maintenance requests with instant updates and analytics. For instance, if a student has raised a maintenance request for a leaky tap, the request can be raised on the app, the management can assign a plumber to fix the problem, and keep track of whether the issue has been resolved. Additionally, the student can get real-time updates/status of their maintenance requests.



Alerts And Broadcasts: Communicate and collaborate easily with integrated SMS and WhatsApp alerts



In addition, it also offers bulletin boards, leave management on the app, QR check-ins, Biometric and IoT integrations, inventory tracker, fee manager, smart reminders, discipline records, polls and surveys.

