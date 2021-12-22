Delhi Govt Set To Develop India's Most Advanced 11-Acres 'School Hub'

All section
Delhi Govt Set To Develop Indias Most Advanced 11-Acres School Hub

Good Governance
Delhi,  22 Dec 2021 10:08 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal 

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the school will be prepared to enhance the overall development of the students. The school building would be different from the regular schools and the entire premises would be involved in the learning process.

The Delhi government on Tuesday, December 21, said that it will establish the country's "most advanced government school hub", which is spread over 11.63 acres in the city.

"To provide holistic education to students, the school would promote sports along with complete learning. Keeping in mind the specialisation of STEM and Humanities, the school hub will have separate building blocks for both the specialisations. A magnificent Olympic-size swimming pool complex will also be built in it," the government statement said.

"It will also have 240 classrooms, 13 state-of-the-art labs, eight of which will be for STEM specialised schools and five labs for Humanities school. Along with this, four libraries will be prepared for primary and senior secondary classes," the statement said.

To Enhance Overall Development Of Students

Taking stock of the progress, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the school will be prepared to enhance the overall development of the students. The school building would be different from the regular schools and the entire premises would be involved in the learning process.

Four multipurpose sports courts along with 12 badminton courts will be developed at the hub. A common gymnastics area will also be prepared for both schools. In addition, a grand auditorium with a seating capacity of 1,000 people will also be constructed in the hub. This auditorium will be equipped with all the latest facilities and can be used for various cultural events in the school and large conferences. Besides, a multipurpose hall with a capacity of 250 people will also be prepared.

"The swimming pool will have both heating and cooling facilities. Its length will be 50 meters and width 25 meters to allow maximum children to practice swimming simultaneously," the statement said.

Sisodia said that children will bring laurels to India worldwide after receiving quality education from the school hub, adding that it is the government's responsibility to provide all the facilities to schools.

"But a good school is not marked by only a magnificent building but by the hard work of its students and teachers," he said.

