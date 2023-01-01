Bengaluru: Doctor Hailed After Saving Man Who Suffered Heart Attack In Shopping Store

The number of people suffering from heart attacks in India has recently increased. A data named 'Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India' released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) also suggests that heart attacks in the country have remained consistent over the mark of 25,000 in the past four to five years and over 28,000 in the last three to four years.

In a recent incident, a man fainted suddenly at a shopping store in Bengaluru. Fortunately, the man was saved by a doctor who came there with his family to shop. The video of a doctor performing CPR has surfaced across social media platforms and received a lot of appreciation and praise from netizens for saving a life.

'My Dad Saved A Life'

In the 1 minute 31 seconds video posted by the doctor's son on Twitter, the doctor can be seen performing chest compression on the patient. The shopping store workers also assisted the doctor in arranging necessary items. From the start till the end, the doctor didn't lose hope and kept trying to revive the person.

While posting the video, the doctor's son wrote, "My dad saved a life. We happen to be at IKEA Bangalore, where someone had an attack and had no pulse. Dad worked on him for more than 10 mins and revived him. Lucky guy that a trained orthopedic surgeon was shopping in the next lane. Doctors are a blessing. Respect!!!"

Netizens Hailed Doctor For Reviving A Life

Several social media users replied to the video praising the doctor for saving a life. A user wrote, "Great work. My grandfather could have been saved if he had got similar help in 2016; people just stood back and even delayed getting any medical help. Thanks to your father for saving a life and keeping their family away from grief."

Another user said, "Doctors are special messengers of God in emergency situations. They can retrieve people from the Jaws of death and give them a fresh lease of life. You must be a proud son today and forever."

A user mentioned that performing CPR in an emergency should be taught to students from high school as it's a social responsibility for all. He wrote, "All the more reason that training in CPR becomes part of the school curriculum, along with sports and social service. Children should be aware of their social responsibility from high school."

Several others commented that the man was lucky that a doctor was nearby when he got the heart attack. In today's era of hypertension, stressful lifestyle, and mental health disorders, the chances of sudden heart attack have increased. Everyone should know the basics of CPR as it might save a life.

