Rajasthan Govt Honoured By PRSI For Using Digital Media To Create Awareness, Spread Welfare Schemes

Image Credit: Wikimedia, Wikimedia

Good Governance
Rajasthan,  30 Dec 2022 8:55 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

The Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) honoured Rajasthan with the "Effective Government Communication Award." Nearly 20 lakh people in the state at gram panchayat and ward levels are connected on Whatsapp and receive regular updates.

The welfare schemes and public policies of state governments should reach the citizens of the state at the grassroots level to ensure the maximum effectiveness of the same. It enables collaborative development and progress of the public. On the same lines, the Rajasthan government has achieved an exceptional milestone.

The Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) under the Rajasthan government has received the 'Effective Government Communication Award' from the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI). The award has been extended to the government for its effort in spreading welfare schemes through digital media to the people of the state.

All Details On Mobile Phones

The exchange of awards occurred during the 44th Annual Convention of PRSI between the governor of Madhya Pradesh, Mangubhai Patel, and the Additional Director of DIPR, Arun Joshi. Member of Parliament Uday Singh, PRSI National President Ajit Pathak, and public relations professionals were present at the event.

According to state government officials, as many as 20 lakh people at gram panchayat and ward levels across the state are connected on different Whatsapp groups. They receive welfare scheme details, state government policies, and publicity materials daily directly on their mobile phones. It creates awareness among the masses to apply for a specific scheme and benefit from it.

Use Of Digital Media For A Progressive State

The DIPR has also made several innovations in the field of digital media to empower people with knowledge and information. They took initiatives like Sujus Video Bulletin, Information e-Bulletin, and Sujus Awaaz (Podcast), through which people get to know about schemes, interviews of beneficiaries, and important government decisions, reported The Print.

Apart from the above-mentioned initiatives, a Sujus Mobile App has also been developed by DIPR in which all success stories, special articles, press notes, video bulletin, e-bulletin, and welfare schemes are displayed. Such initiatives contribute towards the collective progress of the state and its people.

Effective Government Communication Award 
Rajasthan Government 
Ashok Gehlot 

