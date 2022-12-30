Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu Naidu's Roadshow Stampede Death Toll Rises To 8, CM Announces Relief For Kin Of Deceased

The death toll in Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu's public meeting at Kandukuru in Nellore district on Wednesday night (December 28) rose to eight after one more person succumbed to injuries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy have expressed their condolence.

The eight stampede victims, including two women and six men, fell into drainage when thousands of people rushed towards the vehicle of the TDP chief. According to Nellore district police, thousands of TDP workers gathered at the venue and jostled when Naidu arrived to address the people. Several people were also left injured after the stampede.

Ex-Gratia For Kin Of Deceased

On an official visit to New Delhi, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, expressed his shock over the stampede. He also announced a relief fund of ₹ 2 lahks for each kin of the deceased and ₹ 50,000 for those injured in the stampede, Deccan Herald reported.

He also directed the state police to support the affected families fully. The police registered a case in Kandukur town to investigate the cause behind the stampede and deaths.

Expressing condolence and grief over the demise of eight TDP workers, Chief Chandrababu Naidu announced an ex-gratia of ₹ 10 lahks each for the families of the deceased. According to party members, the TDP party workers have also contributed ₹ 24 lahks which will be divided and distributed equally among the eight families.

The public meeting in which the incident happened was a part of TDP's 'Idemi Kharma Mana Rashtraniki (Why is our state facing this fate)' programme. The opposition is also conducting this programme statewide in expectation of a turnaround in the 2024 state assembly elections.

