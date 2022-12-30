All section
Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu Naidus Roadshow Stampede Death Toll Rises To 8, CM Announces Relief For Kin Of Deceased

Image Credit: Twitter/ Chandrababu Naidu 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu Naidu's Roadshow Stampede Death Toll Rises To 8, CM Announces Relief For Kin Of Deceased

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Andhra Pradesh,  30 Dec 2022 6:49 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

The death toll in the TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s public meeting at Nellore district rose to eight, with one more person succumbing to injuries. All the stampede victims, who were supporters of TDP, fell into drainage after the crowd went uncontrollable.

The death toll in Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu's public meeting at Kandukuru in Nellore district on Wednesday night (December 28) rose to eight after one more person succumbed to injuries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy have expressed their condolence.

The eight stampede victims, including two women and six men, fell into drainage when thousands of people rushed towards the vehicle of the TDP chief. According to Nellore district police, thousands of TDP workers gathered at the venue and jostled when Naidu arrived to address the people. Several people were also left injured after the stampede.

Ex-Gratia For Kin Of Deceased

On an official visit to New Delhi, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, expressed his shock over the stampede. He also announced a relief fund of ₹ 2 lahks for each kin of the deceased and ₹ 50,000 for those injured in the stampede, Deccan Herald reported.

He also directed the state police to support the affected families fully. The police registered a case in Kandukur town to investigate the cause behind the stampede and deaths.

Expressing condolence and grief over the demise of eight TDP workers, Chief Chandrababu Naidu announced an ex-gratia of ₹ 10 lahks each for the families of the deceased. According to party members, the TDP party workers have also contributed ₹ 24 lahks which will be divided and distributed equally among the eight families.

The public meeting in which the incident happened was a part of TDP's 'Idemi Kharma Mana Rashtraniki (Why is our state facing this fate)' programme. The opposition is also conducting this programme statewide in expectation of a turnaround in the 2024 state assembly elections.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: First 'Agro Mall' Set To Come In Lucknow To Facilitate Agricultural Marketing, Aid Farmers

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Andhra Pradesh Stampede 
TDP Stampede 
Chandrababu Naidu 

Old Video Of Telangana CM KCR Calling PM Modi His Best Friend Viral With False Claim
Did WHO Accept That Covid-19 Is Seasonal Flu? No, Old Viral Video Shows Doctor Spewing Misleading Information
Chattisgarh Police's Campaign For Drug-Free Society Receives International Recognition, Know More
Rajasthan Govt Honoured By PRSI For Using Digital Media To Create Awareness, Spread Welfare Schemes
