All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Setting Example Of Harmony, Hindu-Muslim Inmates Observe Ramzan Fasts Together At Barabanki Jail

Image Credit- Twitter/ News 24/ DBMCI

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Setting Example Of Harmony, Hindu-Muslim Inmates Observe Ramzan Fasts Together At Barabanki Jail

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Uttar Pradesh,  21 April 2022 9:36 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-04-21T15:07:33+05:30check update history

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

In the Brabanki jail, along with Muslim inmates, over a dozen Hindu prisoners are also observing the fast during the month of Ramzan. Both of them are provided with iftar, which the jail administration organises.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In recent times, religious disparities in India have increased, leading to communal tensions in several states. Amid this, some positive news talking about harmony restores faith in humanity. Such is an example of Hindu-Muslim unity set in the Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh, where people from both faiths are breaking fast together during Ramzan at the Barabanki jail.

A video of the same was shared on Twitter by a mainstream news channel, News 24, showing them breaking the fast and eating together. The video was shared with a Hindi caption that translates to English, "UP: Unique example of unity seen in Barabanki jail, Hindus also fasted along with Muslim prisoners. Iftar (meal consumed by Muslims after dusk while fasting in Ramzan) was organised by the jail administration for all the people fasting.

Hindus Fast With Their Muslim Counterparts

In the Brabanki jail, along with Muslim inmates, over a dozen Hindu prisoners are also observing the fast during the month of Ramzan. Both of them are provided with iftar, which the jail administration organises.

According to the ABP Live report, a few years back, around two hundred inmates of the Barabanki jail made a new beginning by fasting with their Muslim counterparts. Since then, this tradition has been followed, setting an example of Hindu-Muslim unity by fasting in jail.

The Logical Indian contacted Barabanki Jailer Alok Shukla, who said that the administration is happy to see harmony amongst the Hindu-Muslim inmates.

He said, "The administration takes care of the prisoners' requirements while they are observing the fasts, be it for Ramzan or Navratri. It is an old tradition where Hindu inmates fast during Ramzan and Muslim inmates fast during Navratri. We provide them with a proper meal and refreshments for iftar followed by food items for the next day in sehri."

Presently, there are almost 1400 prisoners in the jail, out of which 250 are fasting, some of which are observing the fast on a daily basis. This time, nearly 15 Hindu inmates fast and participate in the iftar and sehri (meal consumed by Muslims before dawn while fasting in Ramzan) with the Muslims.

Also Read: Anti-Corruption Crusader! Activist From Arunachal Walks 225 KM Demanding Clean Water, Good Roads

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Barabanki Jail 
Ramzan Fast 
Hindu-Muslim 
Iftar 

Must Reads

2019 Video From Pro CAA Rally Falsely Passed As Recent Video From Jahangirpuri
Provision Of Legal Identity Ushers In New Hope For Anshua From Agra
Was This Lower Caste Man Beaten By BJP Member? No, Video Viral Is Misleading!
Student Denied Entry Into College For Wearing 'Feminine Clothes', Gets Support On Social Media
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X