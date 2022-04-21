Setting Example Of Harmony, Hindu-Muslim Inmates Observe Ramzan Fasts Together At Barabanki Jail

In recent times, religious disparities in India have increased, leading to communal tensions in several states. Amid this, some positive news talking about harmony restores faith in humanity. Such is an example of Hindu-Muslim unity set in the Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh, where people from both faiths are breaking fast together during Ramzan at the Barabanki jail.

A video of the same was shared on Twitter by a mainstream news channel, News 24, showing them breaking the fast and eating together. The video was shared with a Hindi caption that translates to English, "UP: Unique example of unity seen in Barabanki jail, Hindus also fasted along with Muslim prisoners. Iftar (meal consumed by Muslims after dusk while fasting in Ramzan) was organised by the jail administration for all the people fasting.

Hindus Fast With Their Muslim Counterparts

In the Brabanki jail, along with Muslim inmates, over a dozen Hindu prisoners are also observing the fast during the month of Ramzan. Both of them are provided with iftar, which the jail administration organises.

According to the ABP Live report, a few years back, around two hundred inmates of the Barabanki jail made a new beginning by fasting with their Muslim counterparts. Since then, this tradition has been followed, setting an example of Hindu-Muslim unity by fasting in jail.

The Logical Indian contacted Barabanki Jailer Alok Shukla, who said that the administration is happy to see harmony amongst the Hindu-Muslim inmates.

He said, "The administration takes care of the prisoners' requirements while they are observing the fasts, be it for Ramzan or Navratri. It is an old tradition where Hindu inmates fast during Ramzan and Muslim inmates fast during Navratri. We provide them with a proper meal and refreshments for iftar followed by food items for the next day in sehri."

Presently, there are almost 1400 prisoners in the jail, out of which 250 are fasting, some of which are observing the fast on a daily basis. This time, nearly 15 Hindu inmates fast and participate in the iftar and sehri (meal consumed by Muslims before dawn while fasting in Ramzan) with the Muslims.

Also Read: Anti-Corruption Crusader! Activist From Arunachal Walks 225 KM Demanding Clean Water, Good Roads