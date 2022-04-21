Anti-Corruption Crusader! Activist From Arunachal Walks 225 KM Demanding Clean Water, Good Roads

Sol Dodum, a young activist from Arunachal Pradesh, has become an overnight sensation after covering a distance of 225 kilometres on foot. He walked from his home town in Seppa to Itanagar on Monday, April 18, marking his demonstration against the state government's alleged failure to fulfil the essential requirements of citizens.

Dodum started his journey from Seppa in the East Kameng district on April 15, which concluded at Itanagar on April 18 night. Later, he staged a protest to grasp the attention of the authorities towards his demand for clean drinking water and good roads back in his residential town.

'Many In Seppa Struggling For Water'

He alleged that corrupt practices by officials of the public health engineering (PHE) department delayed work on water supply projects at Seppa, leading to an increase in people's struggle for drinking water.

He said, "All I want from the government is to end the people's ordeal in managing clean drinking water. At a time the government is talking about providing piped drinking water to every household, many in Seppa are struggling for water," quoted NDTV.

Dodum Didn't Receive Any Support From His Family

Dodum decided to get on the foot march and make his voice heard after his complaints to the PHE department and the district deputy commissioner went unheard.

He said, "As my pleas fell on deaf ears of the public health engineering department, I decided to take this democratic and peaceful means to invite government's attention to the corrupt practices delaying work in drinking water projects in Seppa," quoted the publication.

He allegedly received life threats in his home town and was even attacked back there. Dodum did not receive any support from his family for the arduous move of foot march. However, all of it did not dissuade the young activist and in fact, made him determined to fight until his demands are met.

