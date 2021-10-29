All section
Azim Premji Is Indias Most Generous Billionaire, Committed Rs 9,713 Cr To Charity

The Logical Indian Crew

Azim Premji Is India's 'Most Generous' Billionaire, Committed Rs 9,713 Cr To Charity

Palak Agrawal

Writer: Palak Agrawal

India,  29 Oct 2021 7:54 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Creatives : Palak Agrawal

The second spot on the list was bagged by HCL's Shiv Nadar with contributions totalling ₹1263 crore. Reliance Industries's Mukesh Ambani secured third place with a contribution of ₹577 crore.

With a total donation of ₹9713 crore during the year, which amounts to ₹27 crore per day, Wipro's founder Azim Premji has emerged as the country's most generous philanthropist billionaire in 2021.

He retained his position for the second year as he topped the Edelgive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2021.

The Azim Premji Foundation significantly increased its allocation amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The amount increased from ₹1,125 crore to ₹2,125 crore to expand work on vaccination across ten states, reported Moneycontrol.

Meanwhile, the second spot on the list was bagged by HCL's Shiv Nadar with contributions totalling ₹1263 crore. Reliance Industries's Mukesh Ambani secured third place with a contribution of ₹577 crore.

What's The Process?

Donations made by each of these individuals were calculated by the value of their cash or cash equivalent from April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021.

Online trading platform Zerodha's founders, Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath, also debuted in the list with a donation of ₹25 crores. 35-year-old Nikhil Kamath is the youngest person in the list.

As many as nine women philanthropists have made it to the list with Rohini Nilekani (donations worth ₹69 crore) leading the top spot. She is followed by Leena Gandhi Tewari of USV who donated ₹24 crore, and Anu Aga of Thermax who donated ₹20 crore.

Also Read: Delhi Govt Launches Website, Chatbot To Encourage People's Participation In Fighting Pollution

Writer : Palak Agrawal
Editor : Ankita Singh
Creatives : Palak Agrawal
Azim Premji 
India 

