All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Delhi Govt Launches Website, Chatbot To Encourage Peoples Participation In Fighting Pollution

Photo Credit: ANI

Environment
The Logical Indian Crew

Delhi Govt Launches Website, Chatbot To Encourage People's Participation In Fighting Pollution

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Delhi,  29 Oct 2021 6:29 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

"100 people will be shortlisted and honored. The chatbot has been made in partnership with UNICEF," Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said while announcing the initiative.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Environment Minister of Delhi, Gopal Rai on Thursday, October 28 announced the launch of a chatbot and website to facilitate everyone's participation in the fight against pollution.

While addressing the media about the 'Paryavaran Saathi' chatbot, Rai revealed that people can share the different initiatives they are taking to fight pollution on WhatsApp number (9650414141), while also adding that they will be awarded points for it as well. This initiative from the Arvind Kejriwal-led government has been started to encourage more people to be mindful of environmental concerns and also play their part towards managing them. Rai also said that the top 100 performers will be honoured.

'100 People Will Be Shortlisted And Honoured'

"They can share the steps they are taking at the local level to fight pollution. For instance, if they are using public transportation, they can share pictures and if they are forming nukkad (street) teams to fight pollution, they can tell us about their programme," Gopal Rai was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

"They will be awarded points on the basis of their initiatives… 100 people will be shortlisted and honoured. The chatbot has been made in partnership with UNICEF," he further added.

The Delhi environment minister further announced the revamp of a one-stop website – www.delhifightspollution.in – which will allow people to know about the latest pollution levels in the national capital, and also about the various steps they can take to control various types of pollution.

Delhi's Air Pollution Problem

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Dwarka, Anand Vihar, Mundka and Shadipur have all spent at least four days in the daily list of Delhi's top five pollution hot spots since October 17.

Due to the deteriorating air quality level in the national capital, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has begun releasing daily air quality reports that feature the day's top five most polluted areas across Delhi and NCR.

Also Read: Rajasthan Moves Up To 2nd In Energy Efficiency Index Of India

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Air Pollution 
Pollution 
Arvind Kejriwal 
Delhi Government 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X