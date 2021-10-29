Delhi Govt Launches Website, Chatbot To Encourage People's Participation In Fighting Pollution

Environment Minister of Delhi, Gopal Rai on Thursday, October 28 announced the launch of a chatbot and website to facilitate everyone's participation in the fight against pollution.

While addressing the media about the 'Paryavaran Saathi' chatbot, Rai revealed that people can share the different initiatives they are taking to fight pollution on WhatsApp number (9650414141), while also adding that they will be awarded points for it as well. This initiative from the Arvind Kejriwal-led government has been started to encourage more people to be mindful of environmental concerns and also play their part towards managing them. Rai also said that the top 100 performers will be honoured.

'100 People Will Be Shortlisted And Honoured'

"They can share the steps they are taking at the local level to fight pollution. For instance, if they are using public transportation, they can share pictures and if they are forming nukkad (street) teams to fight pollution, they can tell us about their programme," Gopal Rai was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

"They will be awarded points on the basis of their initiatives… 100 people will be shortlisted and honoured. The chatbot has been made in partnership with UNICEF," he further added.

The Delhi environment minister further announced the revamp of a one-stop website – www.delhifightspollution.in – which will allow people to know about the latest pollution levels in the national capital, and also about the various steps they can take to control various types of pollution.

Delhi's Air Pollution Problem

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Dwarka, Anand Vihar, Mundka and Shadipur have all spent at least four days in the daily list of Delhi's top five pollution hot spots since October 17.

Due to the deteriorating air quality level in the national capital, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has begun releasing daily air quality reports that feature the day's top five most polluted areas across Delhi and NCR.

