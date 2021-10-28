After Karnataka, Rajasthan has now been ranked second in India in terms of energy efficiency. The state recently secured the second spot at the State Energy Efficiency Index (SEEI) 2020, securing 61 points ouf of 100. Karnataka, meanwhile, scored 70 points.

"It is a major leap for Rajasthan and has been possible due to focused approach and policy initiatives of the state government. The Solar Energy Policy 2019, and the Wind and Hybrid Energy Policy 2019 have emerged as a major facilitator for harnessing the natural advantage Rajasthan holds in the renewable energy sector," Dr Subodh Agarwal, ACS Energy, Government of Rajasthan was quoted as saying by ANI.

CM Ashok Gehlot's Vision

Dr Agarwal further stated that he is delighted with the state's achievement in SEEI 2020 and added that it is a reflection of advancement towards Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's vision to establish Rajasthan as one of India's power hubs.

According to a recent report, Rajasthan registered 61 points, which is a massive increase from the score of 18.5 at SEEI 2019. However, Rajasthan this year became the second state after Karnataka to be added to the category.

What Is The SEE Index?

The SEE index evaluates states in four different categories of aspirant with a score below 30 points, contender with a score between 30 and 50, achievers with a score between 50-60 and the frontrunners with a score above 60 points. Meanwhile, the SEE index 2020 has evaluated the performance of 36 different states and Union Territories in energy efficiency (EE) using 68 quantitative, qualitative and outcome-based indicators across six sectors aggregating to a total score of 100.

According to an official release, the Energy Minister of the Rajasthan, BD Kalla has also been closely monitoring the application of policies and also the execution of required procedures.

Rajasthan, who is the second-highest performer for 2020, is also the only state in the country to constitute an ECBC cell in its Public Works Department (PWD). The cell backed by the Rajasthan government fund operates under the supervision of the Chief Architect, PWD. The SEE index for 2020 also makes note of energy-saving measures taken by states in street lighting, sewerage and water and non-PAT industries.

