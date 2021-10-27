All section
Goa Govt Launches For Free Breast Cancer Screening Initiative For 1 Lakh Women At 35 Health Centres

Good Governance

Goa Govt Launches For Free Breast Cancer Screening Initiative For 1 Lakh Women At 35 Health Centres

27 Oct 2021

Under this initiative, breast cancer screening will be conducted at 35 health centres across Goa.

Under the 'Swasth Mahila, Swasth Goa' initiative, launched by former Team India allrounder and humanitarian Yuvraj Singh's YouWeCan Foundation in partnership with state government and SBI foundation, free breast cancer screening is set to be carried out in Goa for 1 lakh women, thereby also ensuring that 50 per cent of the age-eligible female population is screened in the state.

Originally funded by the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance and with SBI Foundation, free breast cancer screening with the help of 'iBreast' devices will be conducted for 1 lakh women in Goa over a period of the next two years. Furthermore, free treatment will also be provided to all positive cases with the support of the Goa Government, ANI quoted an official press release.

A Wholesome Initiative

The initiative was officially launched at Goa Medical College and Hospital by the Minister of Health, Women and Child Development Vishwajit P Rane. "This initiative is something I have been pushing for a very long time. During one of my visits to New York, I met Mihir Shah, Founder of UE Life Sciences, and we had a very long chat on taking forward this initiative with this support," Rana said at the event.

"I thank the YouWeCan foundation and SBI Foundation for putting this initiative for us where we will be screening 1,00,000 women for breast cancer. Initially, we had aimed to screen 20,000 women, but it sounded unacceptable to me as it will hardly have any impact," he added.

'Women Are Backbone Of Our Society'

"Having fought through cancer myself, I firmly believe that this disease can be cured if it is detected early and given the correct treatment. And this is our mission with the 'Swasth Mahila, Swasth Goa' initiative. Women are the backbone of our society and we are committed to making every effort for their health and wellbeing," said Yuvraj Singh

The initiative will be conducting breast cancer screening at 35 health centres all over the state along with many outreach camps. Furthermore, 20 iBreast devices will also be deployed for the project 10 in South Goa and 10 in North Goa.

Every suspected case will get referred to the Goa Medical College and Hospital and district hospitals for any further testings as well as complete treatment. Meanwhile, iBreast Exam (iBE) will be conducting screening under the 'Swasth Mahila, Swasth Goa' initiative as well.

Also Read: West Bengal Govt Bans Gutkha, Pan Masala For A Year

