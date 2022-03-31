Assam's Anti-Poaching Work Bears Results, Rhino's Population In Kaziranga Rises By 200 In 4 Yrs

The Kaziranga National Prak in Assam has witnessed a significant rise in the rhino population in the last four years, increasing to 200. The surge results from the coordinated efforts of the forest department, police and civil administration in anti-poaching solid activities.

According to the latest census conducted from March 25-28 at a rhino-bearing area of 864 sq km, the number grew to 2,613 from 2,413 in 2018 in the UNESCO world heritage site.

DilipSaikia4Bjp Image Credit- Twitter/

Number Grew After Hundreds Of Deaths



Speaking to The New Indian Express, the park's director, Jatindra Sarma, said that the number of rhinos increased by 200 even after the deaths of 400 others due to poaching and natural causes.

Govt's Efforts

"As the government's policy is zero-tolerance against poaching, monitoring has increased significantly. The forest department, civil administration and police are working as a team," Sarma told the publication. He said the state government had formed the Anti-Poaching Task Force (APTF) in 2021 to curb rhino poaching in Kaziranga.

Survey

The director informed that enumerators were briefed and trained by the experts. Later, a sample survey was conducted in 26 compartments. Around 64 enumerators, 12 independent observers, 49 media observers participated.

Besides, 50 elephants were used to cover all the compartments and other civil areas. they were provided with GPS and binoculars. The authorities also used drone technology for the work.

No. Of Adults, Juveniles

Of the total 2,613 rhinos, 1,823 are adults (above six years), 365 are sub-adults (3 to 6 years), 279 are juveniles (one to three years), and 146 are rhino calves. Among them, 903 are females, 750 are males, and the gender of 273 rhinos has not been ascertained.

Also Read: Haryana Police's Green Corridor Helps Transport Organs, Covers 19 Kms In Just 13 Mins