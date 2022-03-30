All section
Health
Haryana Police's Green Corridor Helps Transport Organs, Covers 19 Kms In Just 13 Mins

Haryana,  30 March 2022 8:18 AM GMT

The green corridor system is one way to accelerate organ transplants and help save lives. The traffic department collaborates to transport an organ in less than 60-70 percent of the time to go from one place to another.

The Gurgaon traffic police on Tuesday, March 29, created a 19-km green corridor route to help transport the organs of a brain-dead person from Artemis Hospital to the Indira Gandhi International Airport within a short span of time. The organs had to be delivered to Jaipur and Hyderabad.

19 Kms In 13 Mins

Due to the creation of the special route, the driver covered a distance of 19 km from the medical facility to the Gurgaon-Delhi border in 13 minutes, from 7:15 am to 7:28 am. Generally, it takes more than 30-35 minutes to cover the route during regular traffic hours.

Ravinder Singh Tomar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), informed that the personnel took two ambulances carrying the organs to the border from where the Delhi Police helped the vehicles reach the airport.

Saved Eight Lives

According to the NDTV report, the organs are of 25-year-old Bhupender Singh, who had met with a road accident. Later, when he was admitted to Artemis, he was declared brain dead. The parents were courageous to decide to donate the organs of their son.

"Every organ would just have been ashes. But this way (donating organs), he saved eight lives. He will leave us but will continue to live in eight families," Harish Singh, the deceased's father, told the media.

The National Organ & Tissue Transplant Organization allocated Singh's organs to hospitals in various cities to help save nearly eight lives.

Singh's liver and one kidney were sent to a medical facility in Gurgaon. His heart was sent to a healthcare facility in Jaipur, and his lungs were dispatched to Hyderabad. Another kidney of the youth remained with Artemis Hospital for transplant.

Green Corridor

Reportedly, the green corridor system is one way to accelerate organ transplants and help save lives. The traffic department collaborates to transport an organ in less than 60-70 per cent of the time to go from one place to another.

The system was first used to handle medical emergencies, and it is now devised for the transfer of donated organs.

A 'green corridor' is a memorable route that is managed so that all the traffic signals that come along the way of the hospital where an organ is harvested and the hospital where it is to be transplanted are green and controlled manually.

Also Read: Equality For All! Differently Abled People Eligible To Join Railway, Police Services Says SC

