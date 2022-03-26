All section
Equality For All! Differently Abled People Eligible To Join Railway, Police Services Says SC

Credits: RawPixel, Wikipedia

Equality For All! Differently Abled People Eligible To Join Railway, Police Services Says SC

India,  26 March 2022 6:45 AM GMT

The apex court was shearing a plea by NGO, National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled, that challenged the central government’s notification of excluding people with physical challenges from certain branches of the civil services.

People with physical disabilities, who have cleared the civil services written exam can provisionally apply for selection to Indian Railways Protection Force Service (IRPFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), as well as Delhi, Daman & Diu, Dadra, and Nagar Haveli, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep Police Service (DANIPS).

Pronouncing the verdict, the bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Abhay S Oka of the Supreme Court, said the candidates might apply to the UPSC either physically or by courier till 4:00 pm on April 1.

People Excluded From Civil Services Branches

The top court has ruled this in an interim order. The court was shearing a plea by NGO, National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled, that challenged the central government's notification of excluding people with physical challenges from certain branches of the civil services.

NGO's lawyer, Senior Advocate Arvind Datar said that the exclusion was unacceptable.

Violation Of Article 14

The plea stated that the centre was keeping a blanket exemption of Persons with Disabilities from occupying the mentioned posts is manifestly arbitrary and violates Article 14 of the Constitution of India (not denying to any person equality before the law or the equal protection of the laws within the territory of India).

Centre's Response

Appearing for the Centre, Attorney General K K Venugopal requested two weeks to file a response. The next hearing will be on April 18.

"The applications, if filed by these petitioners or similarly placed persons before the time and place mentioned in this order, will be considered subject to the outcome of this petition," The Indian Express quoted the order.

Also Read: Bihar: Murder Accused Prisoner Cracks IIT Admission Test With 54th Rank; Aspires To Join IIT-Roorkee

