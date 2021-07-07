Assam: 9-Year-Old Plants Saplings To Boost Oxygen Amid COVID

Abhinab Deb is not your average 9-year-old. On Friday, July 2, Deb from Cachar district in Assam celebrated his birthday in a unique manner by planting saplings. His goal is to plant 1,000 saplings.

Deb heard about the struggles that several COVID patients had to undergo due to the lack of oxygen. Hailing from the Cachar district of Assam, his purpose behind the move is to increase the oxygen in the atmosphere.

Deb is a Class 3 student at Delhi Public School in Silchar. He has always been a tree lover and never lets anyone cut a tree in his house or the neighbourhood. The experiences of COVID patients struggling due to lack of oxygen pushed him to take this initiative. He also requested his parents to help him protect the newly planted saplings. Deb said that he wants to preserve every tree in his area and also wants to grow more. "I have started planting saplings on my birthday, and this will go on till I make my entire area full of valuable trees," said Deb, reported Hindustan Times.

Family's Support

Reportedly, Deb was planning the plantation drive for many months. However, he finally decided to take the plunge on his ninth birthday on Friday. He planned to plant saplings along a 2.5-km road, starting from Chotojalenga Part-2 and ending at Nagathal village.

His father, Ajoy Deb, is a businessman as well as a social activist. Ajoy said that his son is constantly conscious about plants and their lives. He even pressurises his parents to plant new saplings and never lets them cut trees in the house. He is always interested in how trees produce oxygen and what the effect of cutting them would be. "But, at this age, Abhinab is a positive thinker, and as a father, it is my responsibility to support him," he added.

Abhinab's mother, Bulti Deb, mentioned that her son also does not support killing animals, not even for food. He loves fruits and chooses to eat vegetarian dishes instead. Although it seemed humorous to them in the beginning, gradually, Abhinab's resolution started to convince them otherwise. "We have learnt that it is not always the seniors who teach the kids about good values. Sometimes the kids also teach us great lessons with their innocent ideas."

