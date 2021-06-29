Uplifting

Delhi Teenager Wins 'Diana Award' For Helping Underprivileged Kids Attend Online Classes

15-year-old Ishan Kapur raised £5,000 (over ₹4 lakh) through his campaign to collect digital gadgets for underprivileged children.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   29 Jun 2021 9:53 AM GMT
Writer : Tashafi Nazir | Editor : Palak Agrawal | Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Delhi Teenager Wins Diana Award For Helping Underprivileged Kids Attend Online Classes

Image Credits: ANI

With an intent to bring a positive change in society, a 15-year-old boy from Delhi started working to help a local school arrange uniforms for girls from economically weaker families.

Ishan Kapur, a student at the Wellington College in the United Kingdom, worked with Sri Ramakrishna Asharam in the national capital and managed to collect almost 100 laptops and tablets for teachers and students by raising £5,000 (over ₹4 lakh) through his campaign. He also ensured that all the students had access to online facilities to continue their studies during the COVID-induced lockdown.

Kapur was honoured with Britain's prestigious 'Diana Award' for his remarkable contribution in uplifting the lives of those around him, reported ANI.

What is Diana Award?

The Diana Award is given in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, to the young persons aged between 9-25 years who went above and beyond the expected in an attempt to support their local communities.

"We congratulate all our new Diana Award recipients from the UK and worldwide who are changemakers for their generation. We know that by receiving this honour, they will inspire more youth to join their communities and start their journey as active citizens," Tessie Ojo, CEO of Diana Awards, said.

Also Read: At This Jharkhand Cafe, The Deaf Keep Business Running

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian