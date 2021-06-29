Delhi Teenager Wins 'Diana Award' For Helping Underprivileged Kids Attend Online Classes

With an intent to bring a positive change in society, a 15-year-old boy from Delhi started working to help a local school arrange uniforms for girls from economically weaker families.

Ishan Kapur, a student at the Wellington College in the United Kingdom, worked with Sri Ramakrishna Asharam in the national capital and managed to collect almost 100 laptops and tablets for teachers and students by raising £5,000 (over ₹4 lakh) through his campaign. He also ensured that all the students had access to online facilities to continue their studies during the COVID-induced lockdown.

Kapur was honoured with Britain's prestigious 'Diana Award' for his remarkable contribution in uplifting the lives of those around him, reported ANI.



What is Diana Award?



The Diana Award is given in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, to the young persons aged between 9-25 years who went above and beyond the expected in an attempt to support their local communities.

"We congratulate all our new Diana Award recipients from the UK and worldwide who are changemakers for their generation. We know that by receiving this honour, they will inspire more youth to join their communities and start their journey as active citizens," Tessie Ojo, CEO of Diana Awards, said.

