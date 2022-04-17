All section
10-Year-Old Aspiring Athlete Runs 200 KM From Prayagraj To Lucknow, Meets CM Yogi Adityanath

Image Credit- The Times Of India, TV9

Uplifting
10-Year-Old Aspiring Athlete Runs 200 KM From Prayagraj To Lucknow, Meets CM Yogi Adityanath

Shiva Chaudhary

Uttar Pradesh,  17 April 2022 9:08 AM GMT

The class 4 girl Kajal aspires to become an athlete and, for the same, received good wishes and encouragement from the CM, who motivated her to work hard and realize her dream and win laurels for the nation.

In a remarkable display of strength and courage, a 10-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh ran over 200 kilometres from Prayagraj to Lucknow to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday.

The class 4 girl Kajal aspires to become an athlete and, for the same, received good wishes and encouragement from the CM. He motivated the young girl to work hard and realize her dream of becoming an athlete and winning laurels for the nation.

During the meeting at the CM's official residence, Adityanath presented the aspiring athlete with some sports-related items such as a pair of shoes, a tracksuit and a sports kit. According to NDTV, a UP government spokesperson informed that the CM honoured and inspired Kajal to reach greater heights in athletics. The girl thanked the CM for his lovely gesture.

10-year-old Kajal is a class 4 student hailing from Lalitpur village under the Manda development block of Prayagraj's trans-Yamuna region. She is the daughter of Neeraj Kumar, a railway employee.

After receiving the invite, Kajal began her long journey on foot on April 10 from Civil Lines Prayagraj and completed it on April 15, after meeting the CM.

Beginning Of Athletic Journey

Last year, Kajal participated in the annual prize money Indira Marathon in 2021, even though her registration could not formally be done due to her young age. But, neither her education institute nor her district administration appreciated the efforts she had rued, reported Hindustan Times.

Following her participation in the marathon, she wrote a letter to the CM Yogi Adityanath, expressing her desire to meet him.

Now, Kajal's drudgeries have started to get recognition, along with the UP CM Babu Banarasi Das Sports Academy of Lucknow has honoured the young girl's talent. The academy has taken the responsibility of providing the aspiring athlete with sports kits and shoes for her lifetime.

Also Read: In A First, Transgenders Take Charge Of Water Treatment Plant In Odisha

