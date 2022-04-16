All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
In A First, Transgenders Take Charge Of Water Treatment Plant In Odisha

Image Credits: Wikipedia, Capstone Fire & Safety Management

LGBTQ+
The Logical Indian Crew

In A First, Transgenders Take Charge Of Water Treatment Plant In Odisha

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Odisha,  16 April 2022 8:17 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

In a bid to encourage the participation of the transgender community in governance, the Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO) has handed over the operation and maintenance of its Pratapnagari WTP in Cuttack to a transgender Self Help Group (SHG). 

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

For the first time, transgender people will now manage the operation and maintenance of a water treatment plant (WTP) in Odisha. In a bid to encourage the participation of the transgender community in governance, the Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO) on April 13 handed over the operation and maintenance of its Pratapnagari WTP in Cuttack to a transgender Self Help Group (SHG).

31 Members Of SHG Have Been Trained

Members of the Bahuchara Mata Transgender SHG will be responsible for the day-to-day operation and maintenance of the eight MLD water treatment plants. Officials said that 31 members of the SHG have been trained thoroughly for 12 days on leadership and technical aspects of the operation as well as maintenance of the plant, including the intake well, The New Indian Express reported.

Housing and Urban department secretary G Mathi Vathanan said the department will continue to engage more individuals from vulnerable sections in such activities in future.

WATCO officials stated that they will continue to provide hand-holding assistance to the SHG for a fixed period.

"WATCO will continue to provide hand-holding support and technical assistance to the SHG during this agreement period. Upon satisfactory performance of the experiment, which is the first of its kind in India, we will be happy to hand over more such responsibilities to the transgender SHGs in other ULBs," Bahuchara Mata Transgender SHG, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of WATCO Er. Pradipta Kumar Swain said.

Earlier, WATCO had engaged Women SHG members as Jalsathi in Urban Local Bodies (ULB), intending to ensure community engagement in Drinking Water Supply Management, which became an example across the country and was applauded by the central government as well as other state governments.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu CM Fulfills Tribal Girl's Wish, Relishes Spicy Meal At Her House

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Transgenders 
Water Treatment Plant 
Odisha transgenders 
WATCO 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X