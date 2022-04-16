In A First, Transgenders Take Charge Of Water Treatment Plant In Odisha

For the first time, transgender people will now manage the operation and maintenance of a water treatment plant (WTP) in Odisha. In a bid to encourage the participation of the transgender community in governance, the Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO) on April 13 handed over the operation and maintenance of its Pratapnagari WTP in Cuttack to a transgender Self Help Group (SHG).

31 Members Of SHG Have Been Trained

Members of the Bahuchara Mata Transgender SHG will be responsible for the day-to-day operation and maintenance of the eight MLD water treatment plants. Officials said that 31 members of the SHG have been trained thoroughly for 12 days on leadership and technical aspects of the operation as well as maintenance of the plant, including the intake well, The New Indian Express reported.



Housing and Urban department secretary G Mathi Vathanan said the department will continue to engage more individuals from vulnerable sections in such activities in future.



WATCO officials stated that they will continue to provide hand-holding assistance to the SHG for a fixed period.



"WATCO will continue to provide hand-holding support and technical assistance to the SHG during this agreement period. Upon satisfactory performance of the experiment, which is the first of its kind in India, we will be happy to hand over more such responsibilities to the transgender SHGs in other ULBs," Bahuchara Mata Transgender SHG, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of WATCO Er. Pradipta Kumar Swain said.



Earlier, WATCO had engaged Women SHG members as Jalsathi in Urban Local Bodies (ULB), intending to ensure community engagement in Drinking Water Supply Management, which became an example across the country and was applauded by the central government as well as other state governments.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu CM Fulfills Tribal Girl's Wish, Relishes Spicy Meal At Her House